How to Change Login Screen Background in Fedora Workstation

In this guide, we will show you how you can change the login screen background image of Fedora Workstation (GNOME edition).

The login screens are bland for most of the Linux desktops today (except KDE). They are either features a single color gradient aligned with desktop’s base color, or Grey/black single color image. This gives a ‘not-so-good’ vibe while you are starting up your system for work or any activity. I believe a nice login screen, before you load your desktop – is a good thing to have. This is why we recently wrote an article on how to change login screen for elementary OS 6.

So, in this post, we explain the steps to change the login screen background of Fedora Workstation (GNOME edition). These steps only works for GNOME with Fedora. Tested in all stable versions.

How to change login screen background image in Fedora Workstation

The login screen in Fedora – GNOME is managed by GNOME Display Manager (gdm) via .gresource file. The gdm reads this file and paints the login screen as instructed.

We are going to use a copr repo which is created by a developer (name gdm-wallpaper) to ease this work. And it’s very simple.

Open a terminal in Fedora. And run the following command to enable the copr repo in your system

sudo dnf copr enable zirix/gdm-wallpaper

Then install gdm-wallaper from the repo using the following command. This may install some additional dependency packages which it requires. But they are safe to use and not a heavy download.

sudo dnf install gdm-wallpaper

After the installation, run the command as below to change the login screen background.

sudo set-gdm-wallpaper /your/image/path

change fedora login background

You may want to change the path of the image to your image in your system.

If all goes well, logout and you should see a nice login screen (see below).

changed login screen background – Fedora

How to revert to stock login screen

The script creates a backup of the .gresource file. Hence, It’s easy to revert. All you need to do is run the following command to replace the .gresource file with the backup one.

sudo cp /usr/share/gnome-shell/gnome-shell-theme.gresource.backup /usr/share/gnome-shell/gnome-shell-theme.gresource

Then logoff.

If you would like to remove the copr repo as well, including the script, you can use the following commands.

sudo dnf remove gdm-wallpaper

sudo dnf copr remove zirix/gdm-wallpaper

So, that’s it. I hope you enjoy your revamped Fedora Login screen.

