Linux Mint 22: A Look at the Best New Features

Learn about the best new features of Linux Mint 22, “Wilma”.

Linux Mint 22 (code named “Wilma”), the latest long-term support (LTS) release, has arrived, bringing updated software, refinements, and a plethora of new features to enhance your desktop experience. This release will be supported until 2029 and features a Linux kernel 6.8 and an Ubuntu 24.04 package base.

Let’s dive into the details and explore what’s new in Linux Mint 22.

Linux Mint 22 Wilma Cinnamon Desktop

Linux Mint 22 Wilma: New Features

Core modules

At the core, you get the stable Ubuntu 24.04 LTS base, which will be supported until 2029. Those who want to upgrade from Linux Mint 21.3, wait for a few days until the Linux Mint team activates the upgrade process.

The new Ubuntu 24.04 package base, ensures better compatibility with modern hardware. Linux Kernel 6.8 and all the point releases of 22.x series will follow the HWE patches.

Moreover, a few more core updates as follows:

The default sound server has been switched to Pipewire.

The Software Sources now support the new Debian DEB822 format.

Themes have been updated to support GTK4.

JXL support has been added to Pix with a new thumb nailer implemented for it.

All software using libsoup2 has been migrated to libsoup3, and HiDPI support has been improved in the boot sequence, Plymouth, and Slick-Greeter.

Improved Language Support

The ISO of Linux Mint 22 is of 2.9 GB, same as the prior 21.3 release. This is specifically significant because, Ubuntu’s ISO size is in increasing in every release (desktop ISO). It’s wonderful to see the Mint team managed to keep the ISO size in check, while providing you all these features.

Linux Mint 22 installations now offer better localization and use less disk space, thanks to the removal of preinstalled packages for languages other than English and the one you select. This optimization saves a significant amount of disk space post-installation. Language packs for your selected language are downloaded if you’re connected to the Internet during the installation. Additionally, English, German, Spanish, French, Russian, Portuguese, Dutch, and Italian languages do not require an Internet connection since their language packs are present on the ISO image.

Preserving features for user’s benefit

An updated package base with Ubuntu does bring some issues for downstream distributions. For example, the forcing of Snap packages by removing native deb options for Thunderbird, Firefox etc.

Thunderbird, for example, continues to be available as a native .deb package, bypassing Ubuntu’s move to Snap. In earlier releases, the Linux Mint team followed the same process for the Firefox package.

The GNOME Online Accounts feature, previously affected by GTK4 migration, has been reintroduced via the XApp project, ensuring its availability in Cinnamon, Budgie, Unity, MATE, and Xfce.

Additionally, several GNOME applications have been downgraded back to GTK3 versions to maintain theme support, a core part of the Linux Mint desktop environments.

Improved Software Manager

The mintinstall Software Manager has received significant performance improvements. It now loads faster, with the main window appearing instantly. The application features enhanced multi-threading, a new preferences page, and a banner slideshow, making software management more efficient and user-friendly.

Linux Mint 22 introduces several measures to enhance the Flatpak package security to protect you and users. Verified Flatpaks now display their maintainer names, while unverified Flatpaks are disabled by default, with clear warnings about the associated security risks. This ensures you are well-informed and can make safer choices when installing software. By default, the option is turned off to hide all unverified apps from Flathub.

Unverified Flatpak apps from Flathub is now marked

Transition to Matrix

Following the discontinuation of Hexchat, Linux Mint has moved to the Matrix chat network, providing a more modern and feature-rich communication platform. Matrix offers persistent discussions, support for common chat features, and multimedia files, similar to platforms like Slack or Discord.

Linux Mint 22 includes a preinstalled Web App called Matrix, which connects users to the Linux Mint space on Matrix via the Element Web client. You need to create an account in Matrix for first time login.

New Matrix Client

Cinnamon 6.2 and other desktops

The Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment in Linux Mint 22 brings several enhancements. The new Layout Editor allows users to organize Nemo actions neatly, with options to add separators and submenus. Bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features, such as better avatar support and workspace switcher improvements, enhance the overall desktop experience.

While the Cinnamon flavour gets the new update, the Xfce 4.18 and MATE 1.26 continue to see minor updates since the Mint 21.3.

Additional Improvements

In addition to the above, a considerable set of minor updates that added in this release, improving your experience for all flavours. Here’s a quick list:

Sticky notes app now available via command line and customized default position at startup.

Xed now features duplicate selected text

Improved Timeshift utility, enabling you not to delete snapshot accidentally.

xfce4-xapp-status-plugin tray applet in Xfce now supports configurable icon sizes.

Firefox Web applications created with the WebApp Manager feature a smarter menubar and toolbar

Download and Upgrade

If you are running Linux Mint 21.3, wait for a week to get official guideline to upgrade to this version. The Mint team will enable mintinstall for this version.

For fresh installation, you can visit the following page to download the ISO for Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE desktop.

The Edge ISO (with latest Kernel) will arrive later this year for this release.

Conclusion

The Linux Mint 22 team did an outstanding work to ensure to address user’s concerns and provide a solid desktop experience. This release ensures that Linux Mint always remains a top choice for all users, from beginners to advanced.

Overall, it’s a great release, with its long-term support mode, Xapps, native deb packages, great flatpak support, and under the hood updates.

Via Linux Mint blog.