Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6: Best New Features

LMDE 6 – the latest Linux Mint Debian edition instalment is currently undergoing BETA testing. Things look stable. This release is much-awaited because Debian 12 “Bookworm” was a blockbuster release. And with that, you have the best of Linux Mint 21.2.

A lot of under-the-hood enhancements are promised in this release.

Let’s have a look at the new features.

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE 6) (Cinnamon)

LMDE 6: Best New Features

Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm”

LMDE 6 is built upon the solid foundation of Debian 12 “Bookworm”. This choice brings enhanced stability and ensures access to a vast repository of software packages. It’s the perfect blend of Debian’s rock-solid base and the user-friendly touches that Linux Mint is known for.

Although the Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu LTS, many prefer Debian due to recent directions and decisions from Ubuntu/Canonical.

A huge set of new stable features and updates such as the latest Kernel, and Pipewire all arrive via Debian 12 to LMDE 6.

Linux Kernel 6.1

LMDE 6 boasts the Linux mainline Kernel 6.1, released in December 2022. This means you’ll benefit from the latest hardware support and a stable foundation for your Linux experience. With features like initial Rust framework support and performance improvements for file systems, this kernel ensures your system stays up to date. Learn more about the Kernel 6.1 features in this guide.

It’s worth pointing out that Linux Mint 21.2 features Linux kernel 5.15 and an Ubuntu 22.04 package base. So, if you adopt LMDE 6, you get the more recent Kernel with a stable Debian base.

Non-Free Packages Simplified

Debian 12 introduced a significant change regarding ISO files by separating “Free” and “non-free” packages. LMDE 6 has embraced this change by including it in the sources file, prioritizing Mint’s packages. This allows for better control and accessibility regarding proprietary hardware support.

Hence, your hardware is likely to work out of the box with the “non-free” packages if you plug them in Linux Mint Debian Edition 6.

non-free packages are now available in LMDE 6

Pipewire as the Default Sound Server

Following Debian 12, LMDE 6 now uses Pipewire and Wireplumber as the default sound server, replacing Pulseaudio. This modern audio stack, which was introduced in Linux Mint 21.2, promises enhanced audio management and performance.

Pipewire is now default

Cinnamon Desktop Updates

One of the standout features of LMDE 6 is its use of the Cinnamon desktop environment 8.5, which has received numerous updates. If you’re currently running LMDE 5 and considering an upgrade, you’re in for a treat.

Let’s explore some of the significant enhancements:

Slick Greeter: Now supports multiple keyboard layouts, making login easier for everyone.

Now supports multiple keyboard layouts, making login easier for everyone. Keyboard Navigation: Improved navigation with arrow keys and password reveal options.

Improved navigation with arrow keys and password reveal options. Software Manager: The UI has been revamped, featuring updated featured applications, including Flatpaks, and an improved scoring system.

The UI has been revamped, featuring updated featured applications, including Flatpaks, and an improved scoring system. Pix Image Viewer: Upgraded to gThumb 3.12.2 for a better image viewing experience.

Upgraded to gThumb 3.12.2 for a better image viewing experience. Folder Icons: Beautiful two-tone icons replace the old striped design.

Beautiful two-tone icons replace the old striped design. Tooltips: Vibrant tooltips with rounded corners and spacing for a more polished look.

Vibrant tooltips with rounded corners and spacing for a more polished look. Dark Mode: A global setting for dark mode is now available, giving you more control over your desktop’s appearance. This also complements the newly introduced Cinnamon Styles.

A global setting for dark mode is now available, giving you more control over your desktop’s appearance. This also complements the newly introduced Cinnamon Styles. Gesture Support: Added for window and workspace management, tiling, and media controls, making navigation more intuitive.

Added for window and workspace management, tiling, and media controls, making navigation more intuitive. HEIF and AVIF Support: Cinnamon now supports these modern image file formats.

Cinnamon now supports these modern image file formats. Screen reader support is enabled by default for the Cinnamon desktop.

Revamped tooltip

New Cinnamon Styles

Software manager is revamped

Core packages

LMDE 6 includes updated core packages, ensuring you have access to the latest software versions, including:

LibreOffice 7.4.7

Firefox 117

OpenJDK 17.0

Python 3.11

Samba 4.17

It’s worth mentioning that LMDE 6 features the latest Firefox 117, unlike the Firefox ESR from Debian. The Mint team separately packaged it for this edition to have the latest version!

Conclusion

With all these exciting updates, Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 is a must-try for Linux Mint fans. Whether you’re looking for enhanced performance, improved desktop experiences, or better hardware support, LMDE 6 “Faye” delivers it all. It’s the best of Linux Mint and Debian 12 – together in a distribution.

You can download the BETA version from this page. DO NOT USE this in production systems since it has not been officially released. The final release is expected in a few weeks from today.