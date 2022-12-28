LibreOffice Basic Macro Tutorial Index

This page contains an index of all LibreOffice tutorials, including Calc Macros using basic that has been published at DebugPoint.
All the posts have been categorized and sorted based on the learning curve. Drop a comment if you cannot find something or need a tutorial.
Basics of Macro
- Hello World – Write your first macro
- How to debug a macro
- Basics of Workbook, worksheets, cells
- String Processing
- Date and Time Processing
- Clear Contents of Cells
- Files and Directory Processing
- Selection Processing – Basics
- Range Processing – Basics
- Address of selected cell or range
Form and Dialog Basics
- Basics of form controls
- Dialog controls – Part 1
- Dialog Controls – Part 2
- FileOpen dialog processing
Form Controls
- Insert and Read Text in TextField Control
- Read Selected Text and Select Part of Text in TextField Control