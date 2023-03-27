Debian 12 Bookworm: Best New Features

We give you a summary of the new features and enhancements of the Debian 12 Bookworm (upcoming) release.

Debian 12 has been under development for a few months and slowly moving towards a final release. As of publishing this, it is currently under the hard freeze. That means no major package changes or enhancements are expected.

This release comes with several new features and improvements, making it an exciting release for Debian enthusiasts. In this article, we will discuss the best new features of Debian 12 Bookworm and how they can benefit users.

Let’s take a look.

Debian 12 Bookworm GNOME Desktop

Debian 12 Bookworm: New Features

Linux Kernel

This release features Linux mainline Kernel 6.1, released in December 2022. Timeline-wise, Debian 12 is only one Kernel release behind as of now. Hence, you get the latest and greatest hardware support with stable Kernel 6.1.

Highlights features of this Kernel include initial Rust framework support, updates to Intel and AMD’s upcoming CPU/GPU line-ups, performance improvements of btrfs and other file systems and more.

We already have a dedicated article about Kernel 6.1 features if you want to learn more.

Non-free packages in the installer

A critical change related to the Debian ISO files arrives in Debian 12. Since the beginning, Debian has provided different ISO files for “Free” and “non-free” packages. The proprietary “non-Free” packages are part of separate ISO files. Hence, if you need driver support for your special hardware, then you can download separate ISO files for your laptop/desktop/servers.

However, this experience makes it a little confusing for the end user to pick the correct Debian ISO. The Debian team launched a community voting last year to pick the best option to handle “non-free” packages.

As per the results, the primary ISO files now contain both free and “non-free” ISO files.

So, what changed?

When you try to download official Debian ISO files, you only need to choose one ISO file (DVD size) containing everything. Furthermore, the small net-installation ISO is also present, including “non-free” firmware.

You can look at this guide regarding Debian ISO.

Pipewire by default for GNOME

If you use GNOME desktop in Debian Linux, then a piece of good news for you.

Debian 12 with GNOME desktop making Pipewire and Wireplumber manager by default sound server, replacing Pulseaudio. The modern Pipewire is already introduced in Ubuntu, Fedora, Pop!_OS and other leading distros.

Pipewire in Debian 12

A new version of Apt (2.6) package manager

Debian 12 is introducing the latest version of apt package manager version 2.6. Apt 2.6 version specifically handles the non-free ISO image support introduced in this release. The changes include the non-free firmware will be enabled by default, and apt will show updates to the non-free packages.

Desktop environments

All the major desktop environments are now up to date in Debian 12, except GNOME. Because GNOME 44 was released just a few days back, it won’t make it to Bookworm due to schedule conflicts. Debian 12 is already on hard freeze.

Hence, in Debian 12, you get the GNOME 43 version which is not that far behind compared to the latest release. Furthermore, if you are shifting from Debian 11, then it will be a huge GNOME upgrade.

Fortunately, KDE Plasma 5.27 is now available in this release. KDE Plasma is the final Plasma 5 version and is likely to become LTS until Plasma 6 is ready. Hence, it was a significant upgrade. The KDE Plasma maintainers managed to pull this off.

In addition, Xfce 4.18 in Debian 12 is bringing an improved desktop experience with stunning Thunar features. Also, LXQt 1.2, MATE 1.26 and LXDE 11 are the latest versions featured in Debian 12.

Here’s a summary:

GNOME 43

KDE Plasma 5.27

LXDE 11

LXQt 1.2

MATE 1.26

Xfce 4.18

Core modules and applications

Most of the major applications are refreshed. Notably, Python 3.11 is included in Debian 12, which would help the developers and many use cases. In addition, LibreOffice 7.4 and Firefox 102.9 ESR are two noteworthy updates. Here’s a small list of key applications and package updates:

LibreOffice 7.4.4

Firefox 102.9 ESR

GIMP 2.10.32

OpenJDK 11.6

PHP 8.2

Python 3.11+

Samba 4.17

Miscellaneous Updates

Debian 12 now detects Windows 11 while using in a dual-boot setup.

Screen reader support is enabled by default for the Cinnamon desktop in Debian

Automatic launching of speech synthesis after 30 seconds timeout

Easier detection of multipath devices

Support for multiple initrd paths

Support for new ARM and RISC-V devices

Experimental DMRAID support is dropped

You can learn about additional changes here.

Default theme and wallpapers

In every release, Debian introduces some stunning artwork from the community. Debian 12 default artwork themed as “Emerald”.

“Elegantly polished and chiseled, or in their raw and natural state, gemstones can have an infinite number of shapes.”

With the Emerald theme, the creator wanted to combine light and minerals in a clean, almost ethereal design.

The default theme and banners are visible across the installer, animated Plymouth, wallpaper and all the places.

Here are some of the images picked up from the official gallery.

Default wallpaper

Debian 12 Plymouth

How to Download Debian 12

Note: Debian 12 is not yet released as stable. So, try not to use it for serious work or upgrade to Bookworm from Bullseye.

If you are running Debian 11 bullseye, you can open the /etc/apt/sources.list via any text editor and add the following lines. Make sure to verify the mirror URL and change the following command.

deb http://http.us.debian.org/debian bookworm main non-free contrib

deb http://security.debian.org/ bookworm/updates main contrib non-free

deb http://http.us.debian.org/debian sid main non-free contrib

After adding those, refresh the apt cache:

sudo apt update

And then, run the following to get the update.

sudo apt dist-upgrade

For fresh ISO download, visit any of the below links.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, Debian 12 Bookworm is an impressive release that brings several new features and improvements. From the latest desktops to a new kernel and updated packages, this release has a lot to offer for both new and experienced Debian users.

With its focus on stability, security, and open-source principles, Debian 12 Bookworm can be the best choice for those seeking a reliable alternative to Ubuntu and a versatile operating system.

The final release of this version is expected by Q2 2023.

Debian 12 changelog (a little outdated)