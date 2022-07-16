How to Enable Volume and Power Control in Amazon Fire TV Stick

This quick guide helps you to enable the power and volume button in Amazon’s Fire TV Stick remote.

When you set up Amazon’s Fire TV Stick by connecting to your TV set, the power button and volume buttons don’t get detected sometimes. While all other controls of your Fire TV remote work perfectly.

Fire TV Stick

The primary reason is the IR (Infrared) frequency mismatch between your TV remote and Fire Stick remote. You can manually put up the IR profile in the Fire TV stick to enable the power and volume controls in the Fire TV stick.

Steps to enable power and volume button in Fire TV stick

Open the Fire TV stick menu on your TV.

Go to Settings -> Equipment Control.

Equipment Control

Under Equipment Control, go to Manage Equipment -> TV > Change TV

Change TV

Select the brand of the TV on the next menu.

Select TV Brand

On the next screen, it would ask you to press the power button of the Fire TV remote to see if it works. If it works, you do not need to follow the next instructions.

Check TV Power

Press No. It would take you to the first screen again. Press the small button with three-line for Advanced Setup.

Check TV Power 2

On the next screen, you need to choose the IR profile of your TV. Finding the IR profile is difficult, considering hundreds of TV brands and models available.

Select IR Band

There should be around 12 to 13 profiles listed. If you do not know the IR profile, you have to keep selecting one by one and returning to the first screen to see if the power button is working.

Ideally, one of them should match, and it would work.

Once the power button is detected, proceed with the following screen for volume controls. It should also be detected with the same IR profile.

Proceed and save the remote setup.

Once the setup is complete, press the power button, volume up and down, and mute button on your Fire TV Stick. They should work.

