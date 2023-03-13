A Guide to Find the Right Debian ISO for Download

Linux beginners can be overwhelmed by the official Debian download ISO page. This guide aims to simplify the download experience.

Installing Debian can be a difficult experience for beginner Debian users. The official download page contains several links, and it’s a little confusing as to which one to download.

Keeping that in mind, I have prepared this guide to help you to pick up the right Debian ISO file directly from this page.

Overall, you can classify Debian ISO files into two broad categories. They are “free” and “non-free”.

A few notes about “Free” and “non-Free” Debian images

Debian “non-free” images refer to the installation images of the Debian operating system that contain software which does not adhere to the Debian free software guideline.

“Non-free” software includes software that is proprietary, copyrighted or has license restrictions that prevent users from modifying or distributing the code. The Debian project provides these “non-free” images as an optional download for users who need them to use specific hardware devices or software that require proprietary drivers or firmware.

The “free” version of Debian contains only open-source and freely distributable software, meaning that users have the freedom to modify, distribute, and share the software with others without any legal or ethical restrictions.

Debian 12 Bookworm onwards (upcoming release), the non-free firmware packages are included officially in the main ISO files. So, this guide is split between two sections.

Download: Debian 12 Bookworm and above

Here’s a brief table to download Debian ISO for version 12 Bookworm (currently not stable and under testing).

Description Max ISO Size Choose this ISO if ISO Download Link (amd64) > Minimal Size

> Ideal for the basic install 700 MB You want to download the basic packages and then install them without the internet iso-cd



> Full DVD size 5 GB You want everything to be downloaded first, then start the installation, which is ideal for offline installation. iso-dvd

Download: Debian 11 Bullseye and below

Free ISO files (no proprietary packages)

The below ISO images are “free” images, which means they don’t include many proprietary packages for the firmware.

Description Max ISO Size Choose this ISO if ISO Download Link (amd64) > Minimal Size (netinst CD)

> Requires internet connection for packages 500 MB You have stable high-speed internet and want a small initial download iso-cd



torrent > Full CD size

> Comes with CD 1, 2 and 3

> You need the CD 1 only for basic installation 700 MB You want to download the basic packages and then install them without the internet iso-cd



torrent > Full DVD size

> Comes with DVD 1, 2 and 3

> You need the DVD 1 only for basic installation 5 GB You want everything to be downloaded first, then start the installation, which is basically ideal for offline installation. iso-dvd



torrent

Non-free ISO files (with proprietary packages)

If you have special hardware such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. – you may want to get the “non-free” version of the packages from the below table.

Type Type of image Choose this ISO if ISO download link (amd64) Non-free full CD, DVD You want less effort and want Debian to work with all supported hardware. cd-dvd (go to non-free directory) Non-free full CD, DVD (LIVE) – separate desktop environment packages You want less effort and Debian to work and a LIVE system. LIVE system also offers a complete installation as well cd-dvd-live (go to non-free directory)

Other architectures

For Debian 11 Bullseye:

arm64

armel

armhf

i386

mips (not available)

mips64el

mipsel

ppc64el

s390x

All images download link: Click here

Older version (Debian 10 Buster)

If you need any images for Debian Buster 10, visit this page.

Wrapping Up

For new users, it might be too much information if one wants to download Debian ISO images from the official website. Hence, I summarised the download links in a proper format. I hope this article has helped you find your system’s target Debian ISO images.