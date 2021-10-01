In this guide, we explain how to install, use and configure several themes in Zsh.

I bet, all true Linux fans love Terminal. A Terminal is a way of executing commands from a user for Linux Kernel. And a way for Linux Kernel to interact with user as well. Hence, it is always much faster way of doing several activities via terminal.

If you are a system administrator managing multiple Linux desktop systems in a local network, or, organization network, then definitely you spent your most of your time in terminal. If you use a desktop environment for those work, then you might want to change the look of your terminal for a change. Getting away from the mundane default terminals of Ubuntu and other Linux systems.

By default, almost of all Linux distributions uses Bash shell. The bash shell is a solid program and an old one too. But it lacks certain customization options. For example, if you want some nice colors, execution time for commands, etc. – it is difficult to customize.

So, for those customizations, you can use the Zsh shell, which is in a way an extended Bash Shell with additional improvements.

And in this guide, we explain how to install, use and configure several themes in Zsh. This applies to all Linux distributions.

Install zsh

Installing Zsh is easy. Following command does the trick.

Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and all related distro

sudo apt install zsh

Fedora

sudo dnf install zsh

Arch

pacman -S zsh

Configure and use zsh

After installation, you need to configure the Zsh and replace your bash shell. To do that, open the terminal and run the below command. Change the username as per your system (root in below example).

First, find out the executable path of Zsh.

whereis zsh

Then change the Shell using

chsh -s /usr/bin/zsh root

Changing Shell

Then logoff and login again and open the terminal. You should see a first time setup screen. Choose 0. This should create an empty .zshrc file.

zsh configuration

And now it’s time to colorize Zsh.

Install and Configure Oh My Zsh

Oh My Zsh is a collection of script and themes which gives the actual look and feel of your terminal. It is present in GitHub which you need to download and install. Follow the steps below.

If Git is not installed, install it via sudo apt install git Or, sudo dnf install git .

Then run the following command.

wget https://github.com/robbyrussell/oh-my-zsh/raw/master/tools/install.sh -O - | zsh

Or, you can use any of the below method for install.

Method Command curl sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)" wget sh -c "$(wget -O- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)" fetch sh -c "$(fetch -o - https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)"

Above command will install the Oh My Zsh and create a configuration folder in your home named .zshrc.

Copy the templates.

cp ~/.oh-my-zsh/templates/zshrc.zsh-template ~/.zshrc

Compile the Zsh again.

source ~/.zshrc

And, you should see a nice looking terminal prompt.

oh my zsh install

Changing Themes

See the above screen prompt. That is the default prompt. Now, Oh My Zsh preloaded with many themes. They are located in ~/.oh-my-zsh/themes . See below.

pre-loaded themes

How they look, you can find it here. Its good idea to browse through first, before making a change.

Now, to change a theme, note down the name from above and update it in ~/.zshrc file via any text editor. For this tutorial, I will change to agnoster theme.

In the file, change the name of ZSH_THEME property with the theme name. Save and close the file.

changing the theme name

Compile the .zshrc file again.

source ~/.zshrc

Close and open the terminal again. And you should be seeing the new theme in action.

oh my zsh – theme applied

Closing Notes

I hope this guide helps you to transform your otherwise mundane Terminal. You can play around with various themes and settle with what you like. You can also learn more configuration options in detail in the official GitHub page or in Arch Wiki.

Let me know whether you are able to change your terminal. Also share your terminal screenshot in the comment box below. Cheers.

