10 Necessary Apps to Improve Your GNOME Desktop Experience [Part 4]

We give you the next set of 10 GNOME Apps that is going to supercharge your productivity while using GNOME Desktop.

Here at debugpoint.com, we are highlighting some unknown but useful GNOME apps over a five part article series. The primary purpose of the series is to give these nice little apps a much-needed visibility via our readers. This helps the developer and the end users – both – due to increase usage of these necessary GNOME Apps and much deserved attention.

This post is Part 4 of the series. In this article, we will highlight 10 necessary GNOME Apps. If you missed the prior parts, you can read the other parts of this series via the below links.

In this article, we covered the following list of great GNOME Apps.

10 Necessary GNOME Apps

Secrets – Password Manager

The first app that we highlight is a password manager called Secrets. This GNOME Circle app uses KeePass 0.4 format to store the password in its own database. This app comes with its own simple interface that gives you complete control on your password and how to manage them. Secret perfectly integrates with your GNOME desktop, and this is how you can install it.

Secrets – GNOME App

How to Install

Setup Flatpak for your Linux distribution. And then click on the below button to launch the native software manager to install (such as Software or Discover).

More Details about Secrets

Font Downloader

The next app that we are going to talk about deals with Fonts. And it is one of my favorites. The name is Font Downloader, and it does just that. Installing font via terminal for new users – is kind of little complicated process.

But this app, takes care of all the hassles that an average faces. You can search fonts in Google Fonts directly from its UI and install it with just click of a button. A perfect and necessary GNOME app for your desktop.

Font Downloader – GNOME Apps

Here’s how to install.

How to Install

More details about Font Downloader

Gaphor – UML Modeling Utility

Out of all the GNOME apps that we covered so far, this one is one of the best app. Named Gaphor, this application helps you to design complex systems via Unified Modelling Language. Currently, it supports UML, SysML, RAAML and C4 languages and fully compliant with UML 2 data model.

A perfect GNOME app for students or system design professionals.

Gaphor – GNOME Apps

How to Install

More details about Gaphor

Hashbrown – Check Hash of your files

I will be honest. I download many .ISO files for this website and several tests. And I rarely check the hash of any file. However, I do check them when downloaded from unofficial websites.

So, hash is a way to verify whether your downloaded file is original or not. If someone tampered with the file, then the has won’t match. So, there are many ways you can do it.

This GNOME App – Hashbrown does that job for you. It’s unique and simple UI helps you to verify, compare several hash types of a file. This app currently support MD5, SHA-256, SHA-512 and SHA-1 hashes. A perfect and necessary utility for your GNOME desktop.

Hashbrown – GNOME App

How to Install

More details about Hashbrown

Official Home Page (Fun fact: You will be amazed if you open this site. Check out by yourself!)

Home Page

Source Code

Identity – Compare images and videos

If you need to compare multiple images or video file, then you should use Identity. This GNOME app compares and gives you information about the target files. Powered by GStreamer, Identity also comes with the command line utility to compare the files.

Identity

How to install

More details about Identity

Khronos – Time Logging

If you ever need an on demand timer that keep tracks of time while you complete your task, then try Khronos. This GNOME Circle app brings a simple UI, add a timer and start. You can keep track of multiple sessions in a log, as well as the ability to pause and start any moment.

A nice GNOME app for those who really need it.

Khronos – GNOME App

How to Install

More details about Khronos

Markets – Watch Stock Markets

I am sure you keep track of your favorite stocks, or overall portfolio of your investment in stock market via browser based portals. But if you need a native desktop application to do those and more for your GNOME desktop, then try Markets.

Markets is a GNOME Circle app, and it brings a list of cool features to track stocks and helps you to stay in profits. Features such as –

Individual Stock tracking

Create your portfolio

Track Cryptocurrencies, commodities

Details via Yahoo! finance

Supported in Linux-based smartphones (Librem5, PinePhone)

Adjust refresh rate and Dark Mode Support

Markets – A Necessary GNOME App

How to Install

More details about Markets

Obfuscate – Redact Images

More often we need to gray out or remove certain sensitive section of any image for obvious reasons. So, that requires you to open the image in some image editor such as GIMP and then apply some filters.

If you think that is too much of a work, then try Obfuscate native app for GNOME. This GNOME Circle app helps you to redact custom section from any image and export. Supports all major image types. Although you can do these using LibreOffice, but that to require inserting an image to Writer document and what not. Try it out.

Obfuscate – GNOME App

How to Install

More details about Obfuscate

Plots – Simple Graph Plotting

If you need a quick tool to visualize those complex math formulae in nice graphs, then tru Plots. This GNOME Circle app is well integrates with GNOME Desktop and gives you ability to plot wide range of graphs.

It is loaded with features like –

Support for trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products

Ability to utilize your system hardware with the support of OpenGL

Color Support for graphs

Easy customization of graphs with the value bar which you can increase or decrease interactively to see the graphs

Plots

How to Install

More Details about Plots

squeekboard – On-screen keyboard for wayland

The final app in this part 4 is an app designed for Linux phones only. I thought it’s worth to mention because of Wayland. The squeekboard is an on-screen keyboard designed for Librem5 Linux Smartphones for Wayland compositor. This GTK and Rust based application is currently under development, but most of the important features are implemented already.

You can learn more about it in the GitLab. I couldn’t find a screenshot to share with you. However, if you are interested, try it out.

Closing Notes

I hope some of these necessary GNOME apps you found useful for your daily workflow. I am sure they did. With that said, we are wrapping up Part 4 of the series. If you would like to read the other parts, you can go over them via below links.

And do let me know your thoughts about the app list that we summarized above, or the series as a whole. Cheers.

