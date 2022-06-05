10 Best Ubuntu Apps for Everyone in 2022 [Part 2]

This article lists the top 10 best Ubuntu apps for different use cases in 2022.

If you plan to migrate to Linux permanently, you should be happy knowing that there are thousands of applications that can compete with commercial or paid applications. Also, if you are a Windows user and using Linux first time, then you may not hear of those apps.

Hence, in this article series, we are highlighting a set of Ubuntu apps at a time to increase collaboration and awareness among the user base.

This is part 2 of the Ubuntu Apps series.

Best Ubuntu Apps in 2022 – Part 2

1. OBS Studio

The first application is the famous streaming application – OBS Studio. It is a free and open-source application primarily used for streaming over the internet. In addition, using this application, you can create a complex streaming project using multiple sources, overlay banners and more.

Furthermore, thanks to its support of “Real-Time Messaging Protocol” (RTMP), you can use this app to stream on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and another supported platform.

This decade-old application is one of the best apps for Linux.

OBS Studio

You can learn more about OBS Studio here at the official home page and download or install it via the below methods.

Via PPA in Ubuntu and related distribution:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:obsproject/obs-studio sudo apt update sudo apt install obs-studio

If you wish for Flatpak, then setup your system for Flatpak and install via this page.

For Arch Linux and others, visit this page for more information.

2. Inkscape

The second application in this is the popular Inkscape application. Inkscape is a free and cross-platform vector graphics editor. It is primarily used to create scalable vector graphics. In addition, it is a world-class application which uses basic vector shapes such as rectangles, polygons, spirals and more. You can create world-class drawings using these primitive shapes and their additional tools (see below).

Furthermore, you can also create stunning animations using Inkscape with sufficient skills. It is one of the must-have applications for artists.

Sample Image – credit-Inkscape

Inkscape

You can learn more about Inkscape here at the official home page and download or install it via the below methods.

Via PPA in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:inkscape.dev/stable sudo apt update sudo apt install inkscape

For other download methods, visit this page.

3. GIMP

The GIMP aka GNU Image Manipulation Program is a raster graphics editor which is sometimes considered a debatable-Photoshop alternative in the Linux world. In addition, this two-decade-old application is perfect for basic to advanced image editing. Moreover, it supports layers, filters, decorations, and other advanced image editing features essential for a photography workflow.

GIMP Image Editor

A great way to learn more about GIMP is at the official home page and download or install via the below methods.

The recommended way is Flatpak to get the latest GIMP version. You can set up your system for Flatpak and click here to install.

For more download options, visit this page.

4. Spotify

Spotify is a proprietary audio streaming and media services provider. It is one of the most extensive music streaming services, with over 400+ million monthly users.

Firstly, to access the Spotify streaming service, you need a client. Secondly, If you are a mobile user, you can use the Spotify app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

You can listen to millions of songs on your Linux desktop by installing the desktop client. For Linux distributions, you can install the Spotify client from various sources.

Spotify Client in Ubuntu

The recommended method for Ubuntu and other Linux is using the Snap package. You can install it via the below command.

snap install spotify

If you prefer the native deb package, you can install it using the below commands.

curl -sS https://download.spotify.com/debian/pubkey_5E3C45D7B312C643.gpg | sudo apt-key add -

echo "deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

There is also an unofficial Flatpak package available, which you can take advantage of.

5. SimpleScreen recorder

The simplescreenrecorder is perhaps the best open-source screen recorder available. This application is straightforward to use and loaded with features. In addition, its unique 3-step approach to recording the screen which requires no learning at all. Moreover, you can select the entire screen, a window or a custom shape to record the screen.

Furthermore, you can also specify the auto/video bit rate, audio source options and different output options. Finally, it is available to install in all Linux distributions.

SimpleScreenRecorder

The official home page contains more details about SimpleScreenRecorder, and you can download it using the below methods.

Using the PPA commands below, you can install this application in Ubuntu and other related distributions.

sudo apt-get update

sudo apt-get install simplescreenrecorder

For additional download instructions, visit this page.

6. Calibre

Calibre is a free and open-source e-book library management application available in Ubuntu, Linux Mint and other Linux platforms. It brings library management, e-book conversion, sync to your e-book devices and more unique features. Moreover, you can download news and other articles from the web and convert them to e-book formats using Calibre. In addition, it supports a wide range of e-book formats for management. Calibre is one of the best e-book management applications with all these features.

Calibre

A lot of documentation and tutorials are available on the home page of Calibre, and you can download them using the below means.

7. Scribus

Desktop publishing changed over the years. Today, there are several applications and web-based services available for desktop publishing. Scribus is one of the early free and open-source desktop publishing applications available for Linux distributions and other operating systems. In addition, it is based on Qt and brings an appealing user interface which you can learn in no time. Furthermore, it can be used by beginners to professionals to create stunning DTP pages.

And it is still in active development.

Scribus

You can learn more about Scribus here at the official home page and download or install it via the below methods.

Scribus is in the main repo for Ubuntu and other related distributions. You can run the below command to install.

sudo apt install scribus

For other download options, visit this page.

8. MyPaint

The eighth application in this is MyPaint. MyPaint is a free and open-source drawing program for digital artists. MyPaint supports and can be used in pressure-sensitive tablets and devices. In addition, its unique distraction-free design lets you focus on the drawing instead of the application. Furthermore, it brings a real pencil and brushes emulation with a wide range of brushes, colours and layers.

MyPaint 2.0.1

For more information, visit the official homepage of MyPaint and download using the below methods.

The recommended install method is Flatpak. You can set up your system for Flatpak and install it by clicking here.

For other download options, visit this page.

9. LibreOffice

If any professional Office suite comes close to the market leader Microsoft Office is the Document Foundation’s LibreOffice. It is the default Office suite for all Linux Distributions. It comes with a spreadsheet program (Calc), word processor (Writer), presentation (Impress) and Draw (for drawing). Moreover, it also brings a database system LibreOffice Base and Math to prepare mathematical formulas.

In addition to that, LibreOffice features two editions. Firstly, the community edition is for the community and general uses and comes with the latest features and updates. The second edition is for business, and it’s called the enterprise edition. The enterprise edition is more stable and perfect for professional work.

LibreOffice office suite is installed by default in Ubuntu.

LibreOffice 7.3.x Community Edition in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish

LibreOffice’s official documentation is vast, and you can go through them through any means, including its friendly forum. You can download LibreOffice from here.

Also, if you are planning to upgrade LibreOffice, you can visit our guide here.

10. Cawbird

If you are a heavy Twitter user, you may consider a desktop app. Cawbird is a desktop Twitter client for Linux distributions. Fork of the prior Corebird app (discontinued), Cawbird brings inline image, video preview, list support, etc. In addition, it can do a full-text search on Twitter and support multiple Twitter accounts.

However, due to Twitter API limitations, it refreshes every two minutes and several other restrictions such as no notification for follows, unfollows, block, mute and other features. Twitter imposed these limitations.

Cawbird

Finally, you can download the Cawbird for all Linux distributions using the link present here.

Closing Notes

This concludes part 2 of a 5-part series of best Ubuntu Apps in 2022. I expect you get to install and use some of these applications in Ubuntu and other distros for your daily work. Also, let me know which apps you prefer from this list in the comment box below.

Finally, stay tuned for part 3 of this Ubuntu apps series. If you missed part 1, you could read it here – “Essential Ubuntu Apps in 2022 – Part 1“.

Cheers.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!