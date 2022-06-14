The stunning KDE Plasma 5.25 has been released and is now available to download and upgrade. This guide explains the steps required to upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.25 from prior version 5.24.

KDE Plasma 5.25 Desktop in KDE Neon

KDE Plasma 5.25 is the 27th edition of Plasma desktop that brings significant changes that include dynamic accent colour, floating panel, new wallpaper, more gesture support and many such features.

Here, you can read details about the KDE Plasma 5.25 features in our round-up post.

If you are running an earlier version of KDE Plasma via KDE Neon Linux Distribution, this is how you can upgrade to the latest version.

How to Upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.25

Firstly, the upgrade size is around 40% higher compared to Plasma 5.24. The KDE Plasma 5.25 upgrade size in KDE Neon is close to 1 GB on my test machine.

Second, make sure to close all the running applications before you start the upgrade process.

The KDE Neon upgrade process is generally stable and never failed me. But if you want to be extra cautious and have valuable data, you may want to take a backup of those. But again, I believe it’s unnecessary, in my opinion.

Steps for the upgrade process

In KDE Neon, open Discover and click on Fetch Updates. Wait until the updates are downloaded.

You can verify whether Plasma 5.25 is available via the Discover upgrade package list. See the Figure 1 below.

Upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.25 in KDE Neon

Once you have verified, click on the ‘Update All’ button in the Discover window at the top-right.

Alternatively, you can run the below commands from the terminal and start the upgrade process in KDE Neon.

sudo apt update

sudo pkcon update

Upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.25 via Terminal

Restart the system after the upgrade process is complete.

And after reboot, you should see the brand new KDE Plasma 5.25 welcomes you.

Upgrading KDE Plasma in Kubuntu 22.04 and Fedora 36

For Kubuntu 22.04 users, you need to wait until KDE Backports PPA is updated. As of writing this, it’s not updated yet. Once updated, run the below commands from the terminal to get this version.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

sudo apt-get full-upgrade

Fedora 36 users should receive KDE Plasma 5.25 during the first point release due next month.

Finally, Arch Linux users can update via the above methods once the packages are ready.

Post Upgrade Feedback

I ran the upgrade process on a virtual machine with a fresh KDE Neon with KDE Plasma 5.24 installed. The upgrade process went smooth, with no surprises or errors. Well, it never failed for me to date. However, the server was a little busy; hence it took some time to upgrade.

The upgrade time entirely depends on your internet connection and KDE servers. In general, it should be completed within 30 minutes.

The first restart after the upgrade went fine and did not take much time.

Performance-wise, I felt it’s a little smooth over the prior releases, thanks to several bug fixes and under-the-hood performance optimizations.

So, overall, you can safely upgrade if you are in KDE Neon. And wait for the packages for Ubuntu and Fedora stable releases.

Enjoy the brand new KDE Plasma!

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!