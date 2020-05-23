Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS the first point release is available now and you can immediately download or upgrade.

The first point release of planned five releases of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is here and it is immediately available for download.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” released a while back and it was huge. The reason being are the performance improvements, stability, lots of features, latest drivers, and hardware support – all on the very positive side from the user perspective. At least, that’s what the post-release feedback from around the world says.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop in Dark Mode

Like with all the first releases of Ubuntu, this first point release to iron out the issues and bugs that maybe got missed during the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release. And that makes the first point release is very important. Because the first point release makes it more stable in terms of the Ubuntu operating system. If you are a server admin, or, a general user – you can safely upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS right now – unless you have not yet upgraded/updated.

The most important aspect of this release is, if you are running a prior LTS – Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, now you can get a upgrade notification immediately. And it is safe at this moment to upgrade – for both server and desktop Ubuntu setup.

Also, it is worth noting that, Ubuntu 20.10 which is in the development at the moment and is a short term version is coming around October this year. At the same October timeframe, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS would get a second point release with backported features, kernel, and hardware updates.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is supported until April 2025; being a long term release and expected to get six point releases like this in its life span.

Download, Update or Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

If you are currently running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa – you will be prompted to update/upgrade right now.

All you need to do is run “ sudo apt update" and you should be getting popup for an upgrade from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Upgrade Prompt – you should get something like this

If you are planning until now to try out Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, now is the time. You can download the fresh packages from ubuntu.com and install them.

And, don’t forget to check out my coverage on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and find out more about this awesome release.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!