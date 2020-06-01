Penetration Testing OS Black Arch Linux 2020.06.01 Released

Black Arch Linux project announced the immediate availability of its latest version Black Arch Linux version 2020.06.01.

Black-Arch

Black Arch Linux is a penetration testing distribution used by penetration testers, cybersecurity experts. It is free and open-source and based on Arch Linux. Black Arch Linux is preloaded with around 2000+ tools to aid penetration testing and security analysis. However, it doesn’t provide any desktop environment but provides pre-configured window managers.

Coming back to the release announcement, Black Arch Linux 2020.06.01 brings the addition of more than 150 tools and many more foxes and improvements. You can check out the complete tool list here.

A quick summary of changes picked up from the release announcement is present below.

disabled iptables/ip6tables service

remove unneeded virtualbox services (drag’n’drop, vmsvga-x11)

replace wicd with wifi-radar (gui) and wifi-menu (curses -> netctl)

updated blackarch-installer to v1.1.45

included linux kernel 5.6.14

QA’ed and fixed a lot of packages (runtime exec, missing dependencies)

updated all vim plugins and improved vim config options

updated all blackarch tools and packages including config files

updated all system packages

updated all window manager menus (awesome, fluxbox, openbox)

Download

Remember, Black Arch Linux can run as a fully functional Live image OS being a penetration testing operating system.

You can download the latest Black Arch Linux 2020.06.01 from the below links and give it a try.

Via announcement.

