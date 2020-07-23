DebugPoint.com

KDE Slimbook Linux Ultrabook is Here with AMD Ryzen 4000

KDE Slimbook Linux Ultrabook is Here with AMD Ryzen 4000

2 min

KDE Project announced the first KDE Slimbook which is a Linux Ultrabook laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Slimbook 1
Slimbook 1

KDE Slimbook is a light and powerful portable workhorse, powered by KDE Plasma desktop environment along with many free software and utilities.

With a starting price of €899 (~1000+ USD) for the base variant, this first KDE Slimbook powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H processor, one of the most powerful CPUs for portable computers in the range. With its 8 cores and 16 threads, it can run your whole office from home and on the go, render 3D animations, compile your code and serve up the entertainment for your downtime.

KDE Slimbook – Spec

The KDE SLimbook comes with two variants. The Slimbook 14inch variant comes with a 14-inch LED display with 1920 by 1080 resolution at 60Hz, 47watt-hour battery, and weighs around 1kg.

The KDE Slimbook 15.6 inch version weighs around 1.5kg with a 92.6 watt-hour battery which gives around 9 hours of battery backup.

KDE Slimbook
KDE Slimbook

Both the variants are loaded with 64GB – 3200 MHz RAM having 2 sockets and supports dual channel. Storage-wise both variants are loaded with SSD m.2 2280, NVME Up to 2Tb SSD storage. Samsung NVMe SSD optional available as well for a price.

It comes with 3 USB slots, 1 USB-C slot, HDMI, Ethernet (RJ45), and Intel Wifi 6 AX200 (max speed 2.4Gbps).

The Keyboard is a backlit keyboard with KDE super key (which is very cool!) and various keyboard options available for various countries (French, German, Espanol, and the UK, UK).

Slimbook backlit Keyboard with KDE Super Key
Slimbook backlit Keyboard with KDE Super Key

The Linux laptop powered by KDE Neon operating system powered by the latest KDE Plasma desktop, KDE applications. KDE Neon is based on the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system.

Buy

The KDE Slimbook 14inch price starts with 899 Euro (approx 1040+ USD) and the 15.6-inch price starts with 929 Euro (approx 1070+ USD) and it is immediately available for order from the Slimbook store.

The above two prices are base prices with 8GB of RAM and 250GB SSD storage. You have to pay additional if you want to opt for 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB storage.

Buy KDE Slimbook

