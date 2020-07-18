Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – July 18, 2020

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.

Weekly Roundup

Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

News and Happenings

A new project named “Mobian” is seen which is bringing GNU/Linux to mobile phones. [Read the story]

Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine” has reached its end of life. Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS now. [Read the story]

Mozilla announced $5 per month VPN but not yet available for Linux users immediately. [Read the story]

Distribution Updates

Endevour OS – the rolling release Linux distribution based on Arch Linux – brings its latest release. [Read the story]

Univention Corporate Server release latest version 4.4-5. Univention Corporate Server is an enterprise-class distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux. [Read the story]

Slackel 7.3 “Openbox” release which is based on Slackware Linux and Salix OS. [ Read the story]

OpenSuse Leap 15.2 is now available in Windows Subsystem for Linux [WSL] for installation. [Read the Story]

Application Updates

If you think that I missed something which should be listed here this week, let me know I will update the page.

