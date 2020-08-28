Qt Creator 4.13 released. What’s New

Qt Creator released 4.13 version with major improvements and fixes. This is what’s new.

Qt Creator

The popular and open-source integrated development environment for GUI applications – Qt Creator brings the latest LLVM 10 supporting C++ 20 features.

Qt Creator 4.13 brings a new feature for development using Python programming language. A dedicated tool button allows you to open Python interactively which helps to test the code immediately.

Initial Meson build support, fix for QML, multiple shortcuts for the same action are some of the other major improvements added in this release.

CMake support is completely revamped in Qt Creator 4.13. Qt Creator now accepts an existing build configuration, no matter what for example the settings for CMake in the kit are. Qt Creator still reads the configuration and provides an editor for it, but it will not throw conflict errors.

The fixes in this release include – QML debugging and profiling issues on Android, issues fixed with debugging on x86, and arm7 architectures.

For more details, refer to the changelog.

Qt Creator 4.13 – Download and Install

Qt Creator comes with two versions – Open source and Commercial. You can download the free open source version from the below link.

For the commercial version login with your Qt account for download.



Via Qt Blog.

