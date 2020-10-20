KDE Plasma 5.20.1 – First Point Release is Here

KDE Plasma 5.20 was released last week and it came with a couple of bugs. So, to address those the KDE team announced the first maintenance update on the 5.20 series i.e. KDE Plasma 5.20.1.

When the KDE PLasma 5.20 was released last week, a couple of bugs revealed and tey affected the KDE Neon distribution which currently featuring KDE Plasma 5.20. Around 40+ bugs are fixed in this first point release across KDE modules and some of them are typos, silly bugs as well. Read what’s new in KDE Plasma 5.20

Here’s a quick recap of the bugs that are fixed.

KDE Plasma 5.20.1 – First Point Release – Bugs Fixed

The network speed was incorrectly reported in KSysguard which is fixed in this release.

KDE Connect exposes remote players as local MPRIS players. When suspending this can result in music on another device being paused which is usually undesirable. And this is fixed in this first point release.

Bugs fixed in Wayland sever.

Breeze theme modules see some fixes on wallpaper size, shadows, and some glitches which triggered by mouse hovers.

Around 15 bugs were fixed in the KWin module across functionalities.

The Plasma Workspace fixes icon size for 24px panels. The Notification function fixes the close button timeout delays.

The complete change log is available here.

Update and Download

KDE Plasma 5.20.1 source code is already available and the compiled packages should be hitting the official repos soon. So if you are running the KDE Neon, wait for the notification in Discover for the update.

Kubuntu 20.10 which is due this week, will not have the KDE Plasma 5.20 as the default desktop environment. So once this first point release is out, you can install it via KDE backports PPA once available.

With the heavy developments and bugs are being fixed, you can expect more point releases in the coming weeks to make KDE Plasma a solid desktop environment.

