Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3 Alpha and More

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
Some major applications brings their latest updates, while may distributions and desktop environments development progresses for the next release. Let’s take a look.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Dec 20, 2020
Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates
- More KDE Applications, framework and KDE Plasma 5.21 Updates [Read the story]
- Linux Mint 20.1 Beta is here [Read the story]
- Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo – Artwork Contest is Here [Read the story]
- GNOME 40 Workspace Navigation is now more Intuitive [Read the story]
- GNOME 40 Adds Search Feature in Native Extensions App [Read the story]
- Linux Kernel 5.10 Released. This is What’s New [Read the story]
- Q4OS 3.13 is released based on Debian 10.7 [Read the story]
- openSUSE 15.3 Alpha is released [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Firefox 84 released with Native Silicon Support [Read the story]
- KSnip screenshot tool releases version 1.8.0 [Read the story]
- XnView MP (Image resizer, batch image converter and more) 0.98.0 released [Read the story]
- XnConvert (batch image converter) 1.90.0 released [Read the story]
- Qtractor 0.9.19 released [Read the story]
- SweetHome3D – furniture library is updated with more 3D models [Read the story]
- LibreOffice 7.0.4 is released [Read the story]
- GTK 4.0 is released [Read the story]
- Qt Creator 4.14 released [Read the story]
News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews
- Top 5 Free Linux Distributions for CentOS Replacement (Desktop and Server) [Read the story]
- How to Install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux and Manjaro [Read the story]
- How to Install GNOME Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide] [Read the story]
- pacman Failed to Update Core – How to Fix [Read the story]
