Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3...

Linux Weekly Roundup: GNOME 40 Updates, GTK 4.0, openSUSE 15.3 Alpha and More

Here’s this week’s roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

Weekly Roundup Dec 20
Weekly Roundup Dec 20

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

Some major applications brings their latest updates, while may distributions and desktop environments development progresses for the next release. Let’s take a look.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Dec 20, 2020

Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

  • Top 5 Free Linux Distributions for CentOS Replacement (Desktop and Server) [Read the story]
  • How to Install Microsoft Edge in Arch Linux and Manjaro [Read the story]
  • How to Install GNOME Desktop in Arch Linux [Complete Guide] [Read the story]
  • pacman Failed to Update Core – How to Fix [Read the story]

