DebugPoint.com

Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.10.2, GParted 1.2, and More –...

Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.10.2, GParted 1.2, and More – Jan 31, 2021

1 min

Here’s this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (ending Jan 31, 2021) series, filtered for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Have a look.

Weekly Roundup - Jan 31, 2021
Weekly Roundup – Jan 31, 2021

This week there have been minimal app updates, few distribution development releases announced. Also some major highlights about the upcoming releases as well. In this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and a quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Jan 31, 2021

Distribution and Desktop Environment Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings, Tutorials and Reviews

SEE ALSO:   Linux Weekly Roundup: CentOS Discontinued, KDE Framework 5.77, Debian 10.7

That’s all for this week’s update. Do stay in touch and don’t forget to follow the weekly update and DebugPoint.com via social media channels.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!

Join our Telegram channel and stay informed on the move.

Also Read

Like it? Share with your friends!

Arindam

Posted by

Creator of debugpoint.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x