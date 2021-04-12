Linux Weekly Roundup – XScreenSaver, Sway, Plasma 5.21.4, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series (Week Ending April 12, 2021) series, refined for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.
A calm week it was. Last week we saw many new releases. Hence it is a calm week that is. A small portion of application updates, mostly minor bug fix releases, and a few desktop/distribution updates this week. Let’s take a look.
Featured Story
We give you a productivity boost with these 10 gedit tips. Read the story below.
Desktop and Distribution Updates
Garuda Linux
Garuda Linux releases a quick bug fix release version 210406. The .iso for download is available via the following link. Download.
KDE Plasma 5.21.4
The fourth point bugfix release of the KDE Plasma 5.21 series brings improved updates to the System monitor and additional modules. This also fixes a bunch of bugs. Release announcement.
Application Releases
Linux Kernel 5.11.13
The latest point release of the ongoing series is here a.k.a Linux Kernel 5.11.13. Changelog | Download
Sway 1.6
Sway 1.6 Wayland Compositor and window manager released with smoother move/resize. Release announcement
XScreenSaver 6.0
XScreenSaver 6.0 Released With Increased Security, Better EGL & GLSL/GLES 3.0 Support. Release announcement
FFmpeg 4.4
FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding
Release announcement
Wine 6.6
Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support
Release announcement
Shortwave 2.0.0
Internet Radio App Shortwave 2.0.0 Released with Mini Player Mode
Release announcement | Flathub download
Lifeograph 2.0.1
Lifeograph 2.0.1 is released with some glitches that were introduced since the Lifeograph 2.0.0 release. Release announcement.
gmic 2.9.7
Open-source image processing library gmic release version 2.9.7. Release announcement
Etcher
USB creator Etcher brings another bugfix release with version 1.5.117. Release announcement
Thunderbird 78.9.1
Thunderbird 78.9.1 is released with mostly security and minor fixes in this point release
Release announcement | Download
Pidgin 2.14.3
Pidgin 2.14.3 released with some iconic changes. Although this is mostly a bug fix release. With this version, Pidgin officially removes the AIM plugin which was there from the beginning. Hence the libpurple is removed. This release also fixes an issue with the Windows installer. Release announcement | Download
