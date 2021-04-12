Linux Weekly Roundup – XScreenSaver, Sway, Plasma 5.21.4, and More

Presenting this week’s DebugPoint.com weekly roundup series (Week Ending April 12, 2021) series, refined for you from the Linux and the open-source world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, and major news. Take a look.

A calm week it was. Last week we saw many new releases. Hence it is a calm week that is. A small portion of application updates, mostly minor bug fix releases, and a few desktop/distribution updates this week. Let’s take a look.

DebugPoint.com Linux Weekly Roundup

Featured Story

We give you a productivity boost with these 10 gedit tips. Read the story below.

10 Awesome gedit Text Editor Features to Make You More Productive Top 10 gedit Tips

Desktop and Distribution Updates

Garuda Linux

Garuda Linux releases a quick bug fix release version 210406. The .iso for download is available via the following link. Download.

KDE Plasma 5.21.4

The fourth point bugfix release of the KDE Plasma 5.21 series brings improved updates to the System monitor and additional modules. This also fixes a bunch of bugs. Release announcement.

Application Releases

Linux Kernel 5.11.13

The latest point release of the ongoing series is here a.k.a Linux Kernel 5.11.13. Changelog | Download

Sway 1.6

Sway 1.6 Wayland Compositor and window manager released with smoother move/resize. Release announcement

XScreenSaver 6.0

XScreenSaver 6.0 Released With Increased Security, Better EGL & GLSL/GLES 3.0 Support. Release announcement

FFmpeg 4.4

FFmpeg 4.4 Released With AV1 VA-API Decoder, SVT-AV1 Encoding

Release announcement

Wine 6.6

Wine 6.6 Released With Better Plug & Play Driver Support

Release announcement

Shortwave 2.0.0

Internet Radio App Shortwave 2.0.0 Released with Mini Player Mode

Release announcement | Flathub download

Lifeograph 2.0.1

Lifeograph 2.0.1 is released with some glitches that were introduced since the Lifeograph 2.0.0 release. Release announcement.

gmic 2.9.7

Open-source image processing library gmic release version 2.9.7. Release announcement

Etcher

USB creator Etcher brings another bugfix release with version 1.5.117. Release announcement

Thunderbird 78.9.1

Thunderbird 78.9.1 is released with mostly security and minor fixes in this point release

Release announcement | Download

Pidgin 2.14.3

Pidgin 2.14.3 released with some iconic changes. Although this is mostly a bug fix release. With this version, Pidgin officially removes the AIM plugin which was there from the beginning. Hence the libpurple is removed. This release also fixes an issue with the Windows installer. Release announcement | Download

