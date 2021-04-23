Ubuntu 21.04 Official Flavors Bring Latest Desktop Tech. Download Now

All the official Ubuntu flavors bring their own version based on the Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo release. We give you a quick glance at the new updates for all the flavors.

Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo released with moderate feature updates and the latest packages. Aligning with the Ubuntu release cadence, all of the official flavors with the varied desktop environments also released their latest packages.

Officially Ubuntu provides 7 flavors, they are Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Studio. They all bring their respective desktop environment up to the latest upstream stable version with many new features and improvements.

Here’s a quick recap of the flavors.

Ubuntu 21.04 Official Flavors

Lubuntu 21.04

Lubuntu 21.04 Desktop

Lubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo features the LXQt 0.16 desktop which was released a while back. However, this is the old version of LXQt as of now. The LXQt 0.17 is already out and it is not featured because of a schedule mismatch. So, you would get LXQt 0.17 in the October 2021 release of Lubuntu.

Kubuntu 21.04

Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo Desktop

With Kubuntu 21.04, you get the latest Plasma as of now – that is – KDE Plasma 5.21. KDE Plasma 5.21 brings the latest plasma tech with KDE Applications and framework updates, Read more about KDE Plasma 5.21 features here.

KDE Plasma 5.21.x

KDE Framework 5.80

Qt 5.15.2

Xubuntu 21.04

Xubuntu 21.04 Desktop

Xubuntu 21.04 features the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. The latest Xfce 4.16 brings many new features such as a new Icon pack, Thunar updates, and more. Check out the new features of Xfce 4.16 here, before you head over for download.

Ubuntu Kylin 21.04

Ubuntu Kylin 21.04 Desktop

The Chinese version of official Ubuntu is Ubuntu Kylin. It features UKUI (Ubuntu Kylin User Interface) desktop which brings its latest release along with apps.

You can download Ubuntu Kylin 21.04 from the below link.

Ubuntu MATE 21.04

Ubuntu MATE 21.04 Desktop

Ubuntu MATE is a Ubuntu flavor that features a MATE desktop environment that is based on the GNOME 2 tech. This release brings the MATE 1.24.1 desktop which brings additional improvements and bug fixes.

You can download Ubuntu MATE 21.04 from the below link.

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04

Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 Desktop

Ubuntu Budgie brings the latest version of the desktop – Budgie 10.5.2 from the Solus project. With this version, you get the latest Budgie desktop tech with the stability of code Ubuntu.

You can download Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 from the below link.

Ubuntu Studio 21.04

Ubuntu Studio 21.04 Desktop

Ubuntu Studio flavor is suitable for creative minds. It is specially crafted for video production, graphics design, audio works. Ubuntu Studio comes with an additional application stack to help you create awesome multimedia works. Ubuntu Studio 21.04 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.21.3 desktop with the following package updates. A quick summary of the important multimedia apps in Ubuntu Studio and their versions:

Blender 2.83.5

KDEnlie 20.12.3

Krita 4.4.3

Gimp 2.10.22

Ardour 6.6

Scribus 1.5.6.1

Darktable 3.4.1

Inkscape 1.0.2

Carla 2.3

Studio Controls 2.1.4

OBS Studio 26.1.2

MyPaint 2.0.1

You can download Ubuntu Studio 21.04 from the below link.

Closing Notes

So, that’s it with the recap of the Ubuntu flavors for Hirsute Hippo. If you are planning to upgrade, make sure you are upgrading from Ubuntu 20.10 Grooxy Gorilla flavors. If you are running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS stable version, then do not upgrade. As always, a fresh install is better if you want to get the new features. Read our upgrade guide here.

Cheers.

