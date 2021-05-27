The cross-platform screenshot and annotation application ksnip 1.9.0 release bring 30+ new features and a handful of bug fixes. We summarize the release for you.

The ksnip is one of the very few feature-rich screenshot tools out there today. This cross-platform application can help you to take screenshots of all possible ways (e.g. usual rectangle section, timer-based, full screen, etc) with very minimal effort.

This application is an ideal replacement for Shutter or the Flameshot tool that has its own issues. For example, Shutter heavily depends on some obsolete packages which require manual installation of those.

And the good thing is ksnip works fairly well in Wayland based sessions.

That said, here’s a list of new items in this ksnip 1.9.0 release.

ksnip 1.9.0 release – new features

ksnip 1.9.0 running in GNOME

Here’s a quick excerpts from the official change log of this release.

A new option to select the default action for tray icon left click

You can now Open/Paste from the clipboard via the tray icon

Show/hide toolbar and annotation settings with TAB is possible now

New setting for auto-hiding toolbar and annotator settings

Allow setting the transparency of not selected snipping area region

It’s possible to Resize the selected rectangle area with arrow keys

Copy a screenshot to clipboard as data URI

Allow disabling tray icon notifications

Provide option to open recent files

Allow disabling auto-resizing after the first capture

Drag and Drop from ksnip to other applications

Add support for KDE Plasma notification service

ksnip as MSI Package for window

User-defined actions for taking screenshot and post-processing

Add ‘hide main window’ option to actions

Discord Invite in application

Add function for loading translations

Add a new tool for creating resizable movable duplicates of regions

Add support for hiding annotation settings panel

Add config option for numbering tool to only set next number

Allow manually changing canvas size

Canvas background color configurable

Zoom in and out with keyboard shortcuts.

Zoom in and out via buttons from UI

Add reset zoom keyboard shortcut with tooltip

Add keyboard shortcut support for the text tool

Allow rotating background image

Allow flipping background image horizontally and vertically

Configurable UI with dockable settings widgets

Add invert color image effect

Allow disabling item shadow per item from UI

Add a font selection to UI

Add zoom in/out the capability to crop view

Allow zooming in modify canvas view

Select item after drawing it and allow changing settings

Download ksnip 1.9.0

The ksnip comes as .deb, .rpm, snap and AppImage executables. It also provides you a continuous build package if you want the latest features.

To download the latest ksnip 1.9.0, use the link below.

If you are using Gtk based desktop environments, such as GNOME, then ksnip might look a bit weird. Qt apps normally don’t look good in GTK based environment. However, the functionalities will work flawlessly.

Closing Notes

Screenshot and annotation both are important to any workflow. And in the Linux world, there are very few who do it flawlessly. I remember Shutter is one of the best but its dependencies and slow development make it difficult to use. In contrast, ksnip is very active in development and can be the ideal replacement for all screenshot tools out there. And don’t forget to donate to the project and contribute in GitHub.

What is your favorite screenshot tool that you use daily for your workflow? Let us know in the comment section below.

