10 Best Modern Screenshot Apps for Linux

We review some of the best Linux screenshot apps with their strengths, helping you make an informed choice based on your desktop environment, preferences, and desired features.

Whether you are documenting any process, troubleshooting an issue, reporting something or simply showing your desktop – capturing and sharing screenshots is an integral part. By default, every operating system maps screenshots to the print-screen key on your keyboard. However, if you need some special features, such as a delay before taking a screenshot, etc – you need to look for some additional screenshot apps in Linux.

While deciding on a screenshot app for your workflow, here are a few things you should note. These are pretty basic & I think, important features of any screenshot app.

Window screenshot

Area screenshot

Entire screen

Screenshot of the pointer or cursor

Timer

Autosave of the image file

Option to copy the image to the clipboard

Basic annotation

Wayland support

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best screenshot tools available (for all desktop environments) for Linux, each with its own unique features and strengths.

Best screenshot apps for Linux

GNOME Screenshot (legacy)

GNOME Screenshot was once the default screenshot tool for the GNOME desktop environment. Though replaced by a built-in utility in GNOME Shell version 42, it remains a popular choice for its simplicity and flexibility. One of the best features of this legacy utility is the simple user interface, timers, keyboard controls and more.

GNOME Screenshot app

Here’s what you get & don’t get using this screenshot app:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No Option to copy the image to the clipboard Yes Basic annotation No Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install gnome-screenshot Fedora and related sudo dnf install gnome-screenshot Arch Linux sudo pacman -S gnome-screenshot Flatpak Not available

Official Resources:

GNOME Screenshot GitLab Repository: https://github.com/GNOME/gnome-screenshot

https://github.com/GNOME/gnome-screenshot GNOME Help documentation: https://help.gnome.org/users/gnome-help/stable/screen-shot-record.html.en

Please note: GNOME Screenshot is no longer actively developed. However, it remains a functional and lightweight tool for basic screenshot needs.

GNOME Shell Screenshot

While GNOME Screenshot was once the default, in GNOME Shell version 42 and later, the screenshot functionality got integrated directly into the shell itself. While not a separate app, it still offers several features for capturing your screen. If you are using modern GNOME in Ubuntu, Debian or Fedora, while pressing the print-screen key activates this built-in app. There is no such separate GUI available.

GNOME Shell screenshot app

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer No Autosave of the image file Yes Option to copy the image to the clipboard Yes (auto) Basic annotation No Wayland support Yes

You can’t install it separately. It comes by default with the GNOME desktop environment.

Flameshot

Flameshot is a feature-rich, open-source screenshot application that goes beyond basic captures. It’s loved by Linux users for its intuitive interface, powerful annotation tools, and seamless sharing options.

It is one of the best which comes with annotation features before taking the screenshot and very handy.

Flameshot

Flameshot configuration options

Features:

Capture modes: Screenshot entire screen, specific window, custom area, scrolling windows, or web pages

Screenshot entire screen, specific window, custom area, scrolling windows, or web pages Annotation tools: An arsenal of tools like arrows, lines, text, rectangles, blur, pixelate, and even custom brushes

An arsenal of tools like arrows, lines, text, rectangles, blur, pixelate, and even custom brushes Editor: Crop, resize, rotate, adjust brightness and contrast, add shadows, and more

Here are the comparisons of this screenshot app with others in this list:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file Yes Option to copy the image to the clipboard Yes Basic annotation Yes Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install flameshot Fedora and related sudo dnf install flameshot Arch Linux sudo pacman -S flameshot Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.flameshot.Flameshot

Official Website: https://flameshot.org/

Shutter

Shutter is a popular screenshot tool for Linux known for its balance of powerful features and user-friendliness. It offers a comprehensive set of capture options, built-in editing tools, and seamless sharing capabilities, making it a favourite for many users.

It is one of the oldest screenshot apps for Linux, which comes with amazing annotation tools and many features. However, it might be a little buggy in Wayland at the moment, but it can perfectly do the job.

Shutter in Fedora

Shutter annotation features

Here are the feature highlights of Shutter:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file Yes Option to copy the image to the clipboard No (manual) Basic annotation Yes (advanced) Wayland support Yes (few features may not work)

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install shutter Fedora and related sudo dnf copr enable geraldosimiao/shutter

sudo dnf install shutter Arch Linux sudo pacman -S shutter Flatpak Not available

Official Website: https://shutter-project.org/

Screenshooter

Screenshooter (Xfce4-screenshooter) is a lightweight and efficient screenshot tool designed for the Xfce desktop environment only. While seemingly simple, it does have all the basic features you need in a screenshot app. If you are using Xubuntu or any distribution with Xfce desktop, this comes as default and is mapped to the print-screen key.

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No (manual) Option to copy the image to the clipboard No Basic annotation No Wayland support No

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install xfce4-screenshooter Fedora and related sudo dnf install xfce4-screenshooter Arch Linux sudo pacman -S xfce4-screenshooter Flatpak Not available

Official Website: https://docs.xfce.org/apps/screenshooter/start

KSnip

KSnip is tailored for KDE users, offering a feature-rich environment for capturing and editing screenshots. It supports various capture modes, including full screen, selected regions, and specific windows. KSnip’s user-friendly interface, coupled with advanced annotation tools, makes it a perfect choice for KDE desktop fans. Although it integrates well with the KDE Plasma desktop, you can still use it on non-KDE platforms as well.

ksnip 1.9.0 runing in GNOME

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No (manual) Option to copy the image to the clipboard Yes Basic annotation Yes Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install ksnip Fedora and related sudo dnf install ksnip Arch Linux sudo pacman -S ksnip Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.ksnip.ksnip

Official website: https://github.com/ksnip/ksnip

Spectacle

Like the KSnip, the KDE team also brings another stunning screenshot app, Spectacle. It is the default screenshot tool for the KDE Plasma desktop. It comes with a sleek UI but packed with features. It supports multi-monitor screenshots, annotations and more.

In my opinion, Spectacle is better than KSnip if you compare them. But for some unknown reason, it doesn’t have a Flatpak but provides a Snap!

Spectacle Screenshot tool

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No (manual) Option to copy the image to the clipboard Yes Basic annotation Yes Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related Use Discover to find it for Kubuntu. Not available for others as apt. Fedora and related sudo dnf install spectacle Arch Linux sudo pacman -S spectacle Flatpak Not available!

Official website: https://apps.kde.org/spectacle/

ImageMagick

For users comfortable with the command line, ImageMagick provides a powerful and flexible solution for capturing screenshots. Its extensive capabilities go beyond simple screenshot capture, allowing users to manipulate images, apply filters, and perform various image processing tasks.

But, it works only in X11. Not in Wayland.

For example, if you want a simple screenshot of the current desktop with a filename with timestamp, use the following command.

import -window root -pause 3 Capture-$(date --iso-8601=seconds).png

To learn, visit “import –help” from the command line for more options.

Commandline screenshot using imagemagick

Installation of Imagemagick:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install imagemagick Fedora and related sudo dnf install imagemagick Arch Linux sudo pacman -S imagemagick

Official website: https://imagemagick.org/index.php

GIMP

Many users don’t know that GIMP, the powerful image editor, also offers a screenshot-capture feature. It allows users to capture screenshots, edit them, and save them in various formats. GIMP’s extensive editing capabilities make it suitable for users who need more than just basic screenshot capture.

To take a screenshot using GIMP, from the file menu, select File > Create > Screenshot. You can then add options such as timer delay, area, and so on in the next window. It’s a pretty neat feature if you want more out of GIMP and better for your workflow.

But, being a raster graphics editor, you can’t add annotations in GIMP without importing separate image files of arrows, circles and so on.

Screenshot option in GIMP

Screenshot settings in GIMP

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No (manual) Option to copy the image to the clipboard No (manual) Basic annotation No Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install gimp Fedora and related sudo dnf install gimp Arch Linux sudo pacman -S gimp Flatpak flatpak install flathub org.gimp.GIMP

Official website: https://www.gimp.org/

ScreenGrab

ScreenGrab is a lightweight, user-friendly screenshot tool that caters to users seeking simplicity and ease of use. Its intuitive interface provides essential screenshot capture capabilities without overwhelming users with unnecessary features.

It mostly comes pre-installed in LXQt desktop-based distributions such as Lubuntu, etc.

Screengrab screenshot app

Screengrab settings

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file Yes Option to copy the image to the clipboard No (manual) Basic annotation No Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install screengrab Fedora and related sudo dnf install screengrab Arch Linux sudo pacman -S screengrab Flatpak Not available

Official website: https://github.com/lxqt/screengrab

More

Kazam

Kazam goes beyond traditional screenshot tools by offering screen recording capabilities. It allows users to capture screenshots as well as record their desktop activities. Kazam is an excellent choice for users who require both screenshot capture and screen recording in a single, user-friendly package.

Kazam screenshot app

Here are the feature highlights:

Features Support Window screenshot Yes Area screenshot Yes Entire screen Yes Screenshot of the pointer or cursor Yes Delay Timer Yes Autosave of the image file No (manual) Option to copy the image to the clipboard No Basic annotation No Wayland support Yes

You can install it using the commands present below:

Distribution type/Install type Command Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and related sudo apt install kazam Fedora and related Not available Arch Linux (using yay helper) yay -S kazam Flatpak Not available

Official website: https://launchpad.net/kazam

Recommendation

Casual Users: For users who want a simple and straightforward solution without additional complexities, consider GNOME Screenshot (legacy) or Screenshooter . You can try Screengrab also.

For users who want a simple and straightforward solution without additional complexities, consider or . You can try also. GNOME Environment: If you are using the GNOME desktop environment, GNOME Shell Screenshot is seamlessly integrated and offers a smooth user experience. Better to use that. But only drawback is there are no timer delay option.

If you are using the GNOME desktop environment, is seamlessly integrated and offers a smooth user experience. Better to use that. But only drawback is there are no timer delay option. KDE Environment: For KDE Plasma users, Spectacle and KSnip provide feature-rich options tailored for the KDE desktop.

For KDE Plasma users, and provide feature-rich options tailored for the KDE desktop. Power Users: Users comfortable with the command line may find ImageMagick . For more advanced usage, try Flameshot .

Users comfortable with the command line may find . For more advanced usage, try . Comprehensive Features: If you require a comprehensive tool with advanced editing and annotation features, consider Shutter or Flameshot.

Closing Notes

Choosing the best screenshot apps for Linux depends on your unique workflow and taste. You can try experimenting with the above screenshot apps and see which one fits better for you.

Cheers.