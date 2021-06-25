How to Setup Internet in CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux Minimal Install

Setting up the internet or network is super easy in minimal server installations. In this guide, we will explain how you can setup internet or network in CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux minimal install.

Once you install the minimal install of any server distributions, you would not have any GUI or desktop environment to set up your network or internet. Hence it is important to know how you can set up internet when you only have access to the terminal. The NetworkManager utility provides necessary tools armed with systemd services to get the job done. Here’s how.

Setup Internet in CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux Minimal Install

After you have completed the installation, boot into the server terminal. Ideally, you should be prompted with a terminal. Login using root or admin account.

Then first, try to check the state of the network interface and details using nmcli. The nmcli is a command-line tool for controlling the NetworkManager service. Use the following command to check.

nmcli device status

This would display the device name, status etc.

Run the tool nmtui to configure the network interface. The nmtui is part of the NetworkManager tool which gives you a nice UI to configure the network. This is part of the package NetworkManager-tui and should be installed by default when you have completed the installation of the minimal server.

nmtui

Click on Edit a connection in the nmtui window.

nmtui – Select options

Select the interface name

Select Interface to Edit

In the Edit Connection window, choose Automatic for IPv4 and IPv6. And select Automatically Connect. Press ok once done.

nmtui – Edit Connection

Restart the NetworkManager service via the systemd systemctl using the following command.

systemctl restart NetworkManager

If all goes well, you should be connected to the network and internet in the minimal installation of CentOS, RHEL, Rocky Linux server. Provided your network has internet connectivity. You can use ping to verify whether it is working.

setup internet minimal server – CentOS Rocky Linux RHEL

Additional Tip: Set up Static IP in minimal server

When you set the network configuration as automatic, the interface dynamically assigns the IP when you connected to the internet. In some situations where you are setting up a local area network (LAN), you may want to assign static IP to your network interface. It’s super easy.

Open the network configuration script for your network. Change the highlighted part for your own device.

vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg- ens3

In the above file, add the IP address you desire with property IPADDR. Save the file.

IPADDR= 192.168.0.55

Add the gateway for your network in /etc/sysconfig/network .

NETWORKING=yes HOSTNAME= debugpoint GATEWAY= 10.1.1.1

Add any public DNS server in resolv.conf located at /etc/resolv.conf .

nameserver 8.8.8.8

nameserver 8.8.4.4

And restart the network service.

systemctl restart NetworkManager

This will complete the setup of the static IP. You can also check the IP details using ip addr command.

I hope this guide helps you to set up the network, internet, and static IP in your minimal server. Let me know in the comment section, if you may have any questions.

