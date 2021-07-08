Linux Mint 20.2 Uma is now available for download and to upgrade. We wrap up the release for you with download instructions.

Linux Mint 20.2 Cinnamon Desktop

The latest installment of Linux Mint is announced. This second installment of Linux Mint 20 series code-named “Uma” brings some cool features alongside the usual package and application updates. This release contains 6 month worth of updates since the release of Linux Mint 20.1.

Here are the top new features.

Linux Mint 20.2 – What’s New

In Brief: Packages and Components summary in Linux Mint 20.2.

Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Linux Kernel 5.4.0

Cinnamon Desktop 5.0.2

Xfce Desktop 4.16

MATE Desktop 1.24

Python 3.8.5

Firefox 89.0

LibreOffice 6.4.7.2

New XApp Bulky 1.3

Warpinator 1.2.2

Details:

Core

The Linux Mint 20.x entire series is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. That means, the Kernel version, packages remain aligned to the Ubuntu LTS version. Hence with this release, you get Linux Kernel 5.4 and other stable core updates.

New App – Bulky

New Bulky App (Image Credit – Mint)

A new native application is introduced in the Uma release. Named “Bulky” – this desktop utility helps you to rename files and directories in batch. It has options like regular expression and other search features which help while remaining files and directories of similar patterns. It is primarily for MATE and Cinnamon flavor. The application is available as “File Renamer” in the application menu.

Warpinator Updates

Warpinator which is one of the best Linux Mint app used to transfer files across the Network (Wired and Wireless), brings more enhancement. In the next version, it gives you the ability to select the Network Interface which you want to use for file transfer. If you have both Wired and Wireless ethernet, you can select which one you want to use to share files to another device on the same selected network interface.

Not only that, but it also brings compression settings which enable “3 times faster” transfer across devices – provided both the machine have the compression enabled.

Nemo 5.0

Search in File Contents in Nemo File Manager

The Cinnamon file manager Nemo version 5.0.1 brings file content search which is part of the Cinnamon 5.0 release. Today, Nemo only searches in the file and directory names for matching search criteria. With this enhancement, Nemo can search inside the file contents for a keyword. The team says that Regular expressions and recursive folder searches are also supported. This feature will be very useful for many users who use Linux Mint as a daily driver and work with many files as part of their workflow.

Others

“Nvidia-prime-applet 1.2.7 was backported recently. It contains a fix for a regression in ubuntu-drivers-common which made the applet disappear.

It also contains support for computers with AMD/NVIDIA hybrids (i.e. systems with an integrated AMD GPU and a discrete NVIDIA GPU).”

Linux Mint 20.2 Download

The .iso files can now be downloaded from the below torrents for respective desktop environment – Xfce, Cinnamon and MATE.

If you are running Linux Mint 20.1 Ulyssa, then wait for a day or two, you should get the updates via Linux Mint update manager.

Upgrade Steps

The upgrade to Linux Mint 20.2 is pretty straight forward with a bit of caution. Here is the detailed guide of the upgrade.

Official Release notes are available in the below places.

