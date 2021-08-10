elementary OS 6 ODIN Released. This is What’s New.

The team announced the release of elementary OS 6 ODIN, and it is immediately available for download. We recap the release in this post.

elementary OS 6 ODIN Desktop

The elementary OS 6 code named “ODIN” was a long due. This release coming after more than two years since its predecessor, elementary OS 5.1 Hera. A lot had happened in the last two years, that includes a full-fledged pandemic. Despite all the challenges, roadblocks – a brand new and much awaited release is here.

Let’s take a look at what’s new.

elementary OS 6 Odin – What’s New

The team promises the following items in a nutshell in this release:

Empowering you to be in control and express yourself,

Continuing to innovate with new features, and

Making elementary OS easier to get and more inclusive

This release is based on Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Kernel 5.8. If you ask me, it’s late at this moment to have a new version of a distro based on Ubuntu 20.04 whereas next LTS is due in 2022.

Dark theme and new ascent color is introduced in this release. With the dark theme enabled, all the default applications, windows automatically adapt to dark mode. This mode also can be set based on sunset and sunrise at your location.

The ascent colors applied across the system when chosen. A fair and nice list of assent colors are available.

The new dark theme is designed such as way that third party app developers can easily integrate their application to follow elementary OS stylesheet.

Dark and Light theme

All apps in AppCenter are now Flatpak apps which runs in their separate sandbox. This is one of the best move by elementary team and all the Flatpak apps requires separate permission controls via settings.

If you are a touchpad/touch device fan, then you are in for a treat. Three finger swipe up gestures brings up the activities overview.

Three finger left and right – swap between dynamic workspaces.

And all the applicable apps uses two finger gestures.

Notifications are revamped with new look and can follow dark theme.

A new task application introduced to track your tasks and can sync with online accounts.

elementary OS 6 comes with firmware updates built in, powered by the Linux Vendor Firmware Service. Firmware updates are provided for supported devices by hardware manufacturers like Star Labs, Dell, Lenovo, HP, Intel, Logitech, Wacom, 8bitdo, and many more—now supported devices can get the latest updates for security and stability straight from System Settings → System → Firmware or by searching the Applications Menu for “Firmware.”

Native applications are updated and redesigned completely. Epiphany browser is renamed as Web. Mail is completely rewritten with tighter integration with online accounts.

Files introduces a different behavioral change. You need to single click to browse folders, but double click for files. This can not be changed via gsettings.

And many more updates, which you can read in the change log here.

Minimum System Requirement for elementary OS 6

Here’s a system specification for this version, before you hit download.

Recent Intel i3 or comparable dual-core 64-bit processor

4 GB of system memory (RAM)

Solid state drive (SSD) with 15 GB of free space

Internet access

Built-in or wired mouse/touchpad and keyboard

1024×768 minimum resolution display

elementary OD 6 Odin – Download

The .iso files for the new release is available in below link. Due to rush, the servers might be busy, hence it is recommended to use torrents if possible.

How to Upgrade

There is no upgrade path available at the moment to upgrade to elementary 6 from elementary 5.1. Hence, you need to take backups and do a fresh installation via .iso available in above link.

Closing Notes

There is no question that elementary OS is a one-of-a-kind Linux Distribution today. And its popularity is increasing everyday due to the awesome Pantheon desktop. It is one of the rare Linux distribution which appeals both macOS and Windows users. That said, I think the development process requires a bit faster and two years of the wait between versions is too long for IT. This release is based on Ubuntu 20.04 which is already two years old, and we have a new LTS coming up on 2022. And of course there is no upgrade path. I believe if the team work on these aspects, considering dedicated developers, donations, I think it would be one of the best Linux distro.

