PINE64 announced that a pro version of the popular PinePhone is now available for pre-order. Here’s the spec and information.

PinePhone Pro Spec

PinePhone is a Linux smartphone, developed by Hong Kong based PINE64. The idea was to give full control to the users over their device. No hidden tracking, complete privacy. PinePhone runs Mainline Linux Operating System – that is – Arch based Manjaro Linux with KDE Plasma Mobile user interface. It also comes with hardware kill switches to protect the user over the internet.

While the PinePhone is sold now for developers and early adopters, the team now announced a premium version of the phone – PinePhone PRO.

The PinePhone PRO is powered by specially designed Rockchip RK3399S SoC with 1.5Ghz, 4GB Dual channel RAM, 128 GB internal storage, etc. (Detailed spec below).

You might be wondering that the spec is no where comparable with similar Android devices (I won’t compare Apple). But remember, this is a very early-stage device and targeted for developers and early adopters. They help to create apps, and eventually a complete Linux mobile ecosystem.

Here’s a spec for PinePhone PRO

PinePhone Pro Specification

System on Chip (SoC): Rockchip RK3399S 64bit SoC – 2x A72 and 4x A53 CPU cores @ 1.5GHz

Rockchip RK3399S 64bit SoC – 2x A72 and 4x A53 CPU cores @ 1.5GHz GPU: ARM Mali T860 4x core GPU @ 500MHz

ARM Mali T860 4x core GPU @ 500MHz RAM: 4GB LPDDR4 @ 800MHz

Storage 128GB eMMC flash storage Optional micro SD card (SDCX up-to 2TB) LCD panel: 6″ 1440 x 720 in-cell IPS with Gorilla Glass 4™



Cameras 13MP Sony IMX258 main camera with Gorilla Glass 4™ protective layer 5MP OmniVision OV5640 front-facing camera



Modem & GPS Quectel EG25-G – global GSM and CDMA bands GPS, GPS-A, GLONASS



WiFi & Bluetooth: AMPAK AP6255 WiFi 11ac + Bluetooth V4.1

I/O Micro SD slot Pogo-pins (OG PinePhone compatible) USB-C- power, data (USB 3.0), and DP alt-mode video out



Sensors Accelerator Gyroscope Proximity Compass Ambient light



Privacy hardware switches Cameras Microphone WiFi and Bluetooth LTE modem (including GPS) Headphones (to enable UART output)



External buttons: Volume up / down rocker, Power ON/ OFF

Volume up / down rocker, Power ON/ OFF Audio Out: Headset speaker, Audio jack, Loud Speaker

Headset speaker, Audio jack, Loud Speaker Other: Flash / Torch, Vibration motor, Status LED, UART via audio jack

Flash / Torch, Vibration motor, Status LED, UART via audio jack Battery: Samsung J7 form-factor 3000mAh

Samsung J7 form-factor 3000mAh Charging: 5V 3A (15W) Quick Charge – USB Power Delivery specification

5V 3A (15W) Quick Charge – USB Power Delivery specification Dimensions: 160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm

160.8 x 76.6 x 11.1mm Weight: Approx. 215g

Performance

As per the team’s internal testing, the PinePhone PRO should perform similar to mid-range Android Smartphones. The web browsing, watching videos, interaction with Plasma UI should be similar to that. Team also tested popular Linux Games such as SuperTuxKart, PSP with great performance.

One of the best feature of this device is, you can connect this to external monitor with keyboard and mouse – and you have a complete Linux desktop and the performance is very good.

PinePhone Pro with external display

Price and Buy

As of writing this post, this is available for pre-order at $399 excluding additional charges such as tax, etc.

As per the announcement, it will be delivered by end of 2021 or early 2022 if you pre-order now.

Follow the below link for pre-order.

Via official announcement, Image credit pine64.org

