10 Best Cursor Themes for Linux Desktops

An assorted list of best Cursor themes for all variants of Linux desktops.

We often overlook the aspect of the cursor theme while customizing Linux desktops with various themes. A thoughtfully chosen cursor theme can elevate your Linux desktop, adding a touch of personalization and enhancing the overall aesthetics. From sleek and minimalist designs to whimsical and playful animations, here are the ten best cursor themes for everyone.

How to download and install cursor themes on Linux desktops

For all the below-featured themes, go to the download link on the respective pages. Download the compressed file and extract it. Then, copy the top-level theme folder to ~/.icons or /usr/share/icons directory in your Linux distribution. Then follow the steps below for respective desktops.

Xfce

From the Application menu, select Settings > Settings manager > Mouse and Touchpad . Then go to Themes tab and select the cursor theme. You can also choose cursor size as well.

Setting up cursor theme in Xfce desktop

KDE Plasma

Open System Settings from KDE application menu. Then select Workspace theme > Cursors . Select the theme and click Apply .

Set up cursor in KDE Plasma desktop

GNOME

For the GNOME desktop, install the GNOME Tweaks tool. You can install it using this guide. You can also install it using the command below for a Debian-based system.

sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool

After installation, you can open the GNOME Tweak tool and select Appearance. Then choose the cursor from the dropdown.

GNOME Tweaks

Best Cursor Themes for Linux

Bibata

Bibata, a highly acclaimed cursor set, has become a favourite among users seeking a personalized experience. This theme became popular recently thanks to its unique rounded-edge look with various colour options.

The versatile theme has various variants, including Bibata Original Amber and Bibata Modern Amber, with yellowish hues and sharp or rounded edges, respectively. Similarly, Bibata Original Classic and Bibata Modern Classic provide black cursors with sharp or rounded edges. At the same time, Bibata Original Ice and Bibata Modern Ice offer white cursors with sharp or rounded edges.

Bibata Ice

Bibata Classic

Bibata Amber

You can download this theme from the below page.

Phinger

Phinger Cursors, known for its intricate design and meticulous engineering, stands out as one of the most sophisticated and “over-engineered” cursor themes. It is compatible with GNOME, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments and offers a versatile option for users across different Linux distributions. The theme boasts a black-and-white variant, ensuring a sleek and minimalist cursor experience.

Phinger cursor

You can download it from the below page and install it using the instructions present above.

Comix cursor

Comix Cursors, the original cursor theme, infuses a delightful comics-inspired feel into your Linux desktop. This X11 mouse theme package includes 12 distinct cursor themes, each designed to evoke a playful and lively atmosphere while enhancing your desktop workflow.

Comix cursor

With six colour options available (black, blue, green, orange, red, and white), Comix Cursors provide users with a range of choices to suit their personal style and desktop aesthetics. Each cursor in the Comix theme features a subtle drop-shadow effect, infusing it with liveliness and depth. This dynamic element enhances the visual appeal of the cursors and adds a sense of movement to your desktop workflow.

You can download this cursor theme from the below page.

McMojave Cursors

McMojave Cursors, taking inspiration from macOS, is an x-cursor theme that draws its foundations from the popular capitaine-cursors. This theme aims to recreate the familiar cursor style found in macOS, allowing Linux users to enjoy a touch of the Mac experience on their desktop.

McMojave cursors

While McMojave Cursors aims to recreate the macOS cursor experience, it also provides customization options for users who prefer to add their personal touch. Users can tweak and modify the theme to suit their preferences, allowing for a personalized cursor experience on Linux.

You can download McMojave Cursors from the below page.

Layan

Layan Cursors, an x-cursor theme, draws inspiration from the popular Layan GTK theme while incorporating elements from the well-established capitaine-cursors. This unique cursor theme introduces a touch of funkiness to the Linux desktop experience.

Unlike the traditional arrow-shaped cursor, Layan Cursors introduces a distinctive oval-shaped cursor design. This unconventional shape adds a playful and funky element to the overall cursor experience, setting it apart from more conventional themes.

Layan Cursor

You can download it using the link present below.

Material

Material Cursors, a longstanding favourite among Linux users, offers a visually captivating cursor theme that has garnered a dedicated following. With three colour variants, namely Material (Blue Grey), Dark, and Light, and multiple size options ranging from 24 to 64 pixels, this cursor theme caters to a wide range of preferences and desktop environments.

Material Cursor

Thousands of people rely on this cursor theme daily, showcasing its enduring appeal and reliability.

With its three colour variants, versatile sizing options, and widespread adoption, this cursor theme promises to elevate the aesthetics of your Linux desktop, providing a delightful and immersive cursor experience.

You can download this cursor theme using the link present below.

Oreo

Oreo Cursors offer a delightful addition to your Linux desktop with its colourful material design and charming animations. These cursors are designed to bring a touch of whimsy and personality to your cursor experience.

Oreo Cursor themes

What sets Oreo Cursors apart is their charming animations. These animated cursors inject a playful and lively element into your cursor movements, making your interactions with the desktop feel more engaging and enjoyable.

In addition, this theme goes the extra mile by providing a custom colour generator. Users can create their own cursor colour schemes by utilizing config files, allowing for endless possibilities and tailored cursor designs.

Download this theme using the link below.

Bibata Rainbow

Bibata Rainbow Cursors, an extension of the popular Bibata Cursor Theme, introduces semi-animated rainbow colours to enhance your Linux desktop experience. These cursors are meticulously crafted using “clickgen” and rendered with “puppeteer”, ensuring high-quality visuals and smooth animations.

Bibata Rainbow

Each cursor in Bibata Rainbow contains approximately 23 frames, ensuring smooth animation even in HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) environments. This ensures that users with high-resolution displays can enjoy a seamless and visually pleasing cursor experience.

You can download the Bibata Rainbow cursor theme using the link present below.

Miniature

Miniature Cursors, a ported theme from a similarly named Windows cursor, offers a unique cursor experience characterized by its small size. As the name suggests, these cursors are designed to be compact and may be well-suited for a variety of use cases. The theme features a crisp white colour throughout and offers a flat design and a variant with a subtle shadow effect.

Miniature cursor theme

You can download this cursor theme from the below link.

Capitaine Cursors

Capitaine Cursors, an x-cursor theme drawing inspiration from macOS and based on the KDE Breeze icon pack, offers a visually harmonious cursor experience. This cursor theme is designed to seamlessly complement the La Capitaine icon pack, creating a cohesive visual style across your Linux desktop.

Capitaine Cursors

Capitaine Cursors provide both white and black variants, giving users the flexibility to choose the colour that best suits their desktop environment or personal preference. Whether you prefer a light or dark cursor, Capitaine Cursors have you covered.

You can download this theme using the link present below.

Conclusion

In this article, we covered some captivating cursor themes for Linux, showcasing a selection of popular choices that can transform the way you interact with your desktop. I hope you get to choose the perfect cursor to complement your favourite theme or icon pack on your Linux desktop.

All the above cursor themes are tested in the latest distributions and desktop versions. You can give them a try!