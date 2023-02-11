sections

DebugPoint.com

Tutorials

How to Fix: Could not find CURL error in Ubuntu and Other Linux

1 min

0views

Here’s how you can fix the “could not find CURL” error in Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora and Arch Linux.

CURL is a free and open-source library that helps retrieve and extract information from an URL over various protocols. It is a handy module and is used in thousands of applications.

It consists of libcurl library, which supports almost all modern web communication protocols. The command line version is curl.

If curl is not installed in your system, you may get the following error when compiling any program from source in Linux distributions.

Could NOT find CURL (missing: CURL_LIBRARY CURL_INCLUDE_DIR) on ...
Could not find curl error
Could not find curl error

How to Fix: Could not find CURL error

To fix this error, you need to install several packages. They are distribution specific.

  • Open a terminal window and install the following for Debian, Ubuntu and related distributions. The libssl-dev is needed for the common HTTPS protocol used today.
sudo apt-get install curl libssl-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev
  • For Fedora, CentOS, RHEL, and related distro use the below:
sudo dnf install curl libcurl-devel
  • And for Arch Linux, Manjaro use the following.
sudo pacman -S --needed curl libcurl-compat

After you install the above packages, try to run the command which caused this error. And you should be all set.

Please let me know if you face any errors in the comment box below.

Add DebugPoint to your Google News feed. Follow us:
Join our Telegram Channel and stay informed on the move.
Using Mastodon? Follow us at floss.social/@debugpoint

Arindam

Posted by

Creator of debugpoint.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or send us an email.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in