10 Best Dark Themes for Ubuntu Linux

Here are some cool dark themes of 2023 for your Ubuntu & GNOME desktop.

We all love a bit of personalization, right? Well, nothing adds that touch of charm quite like a sleek dark theme in the popular Linux distribution – Ubuntu.

Not only do these themes give your system a cool, sophisticated look, but they also make those late-night coding sessions much easier on the eyes.

In this article, we’re about to list some of Ubuntu’s most fantastic dark themes. Get ready to take your Ubuntu to a new level of style and functionality!

Installing these dark themes on Ubuntu is relatively straightforward. Installation instructions are usually on the theme’s official website. Generally, it involves downloading the theme files and placing the top-level folder (after extracting) in the ~/.themes folder in your home directory. Then, use the GNOME Tweak tool to change the themes.

Best Dark Themes for Ubuntu

Nordic

Nordic brings an air of modernity to your Linux experience, offering a range of colour options that cater to your personal taste.

What’s truly remarkable about the Nordic theme is its versatility. With a plethora of colour options to choose from, including blue, green, and grey, you can effortlessly tailor your desktop’s appearance to suit your mood and preferences.

And the icing on the cake? Each colour option comes in both light and dark variants, ensuring you have a perfect look for any time of day.

Nordic theme

Graphite

If you’re searching for a clean and elegant interface, you might want to give the Graphite theme a shot. It’s perfect for distraction-free desktop environments and has a minimalist design that provides a seamless user experience. With a darker colour palette and sleek features, Graphite is the perfect option for anyone looking for a dark theme that’s easy to use and compatible with many desktop environments.

It is one of the best and most well-designed dark themes for modern GNOME desktops.

A few months back, I reviewed this theme; you might want to check it out: Graphite theme overview.

Graphite theme

Equilux

If you’re in search of a neutral and non-distracting dark theme for your desktop environment, Equilux might be just what you need. This theme is designed to be easy on the eyes, making it perfect for use in low-light conditions or for people sensitive to bright colours.

Based on the Materia theme, Equilux shares many of the same features but with a more muted colour palette that is even better suited for dark environments. Installing and using Equilux is a breeze, and it’s compatible with a variety of desktop environments.

Equilux Theme

Note: The development of this theme has been stalled. There will not be any further updates.

Prof GNOME

Prof-Gnome-theme is a renowned GTK theme that adds a touch of professionalism and elegance to Linux desktop setups, especially within the GNOME environment.

This theme showcases a sleek and polished design characterized by its minimalist style, graceful lines, and refined visual appeal.

With a delicate and tasteful colour palette, the theme centres on neutral shades and gentle highlights, cultivating a serene and polished ambience.

By ensuring uniformity across applications built on GTK, the theme creates a seamless and pleasing user experience that spans the entire desktop interface.

Professionals and users who value a tidy and sophisticated desktop environment hold Prof-Gnome-theme in high regard. Its meticulous craftsmanship and emphasis on professionalism make it an exceptional selection for those searching for a sophisticated and graceful aesthetic for their Linux desktop.

Prof GNOME theme

Maiaru Shell theme

The Maiaru shell theme is based on the Maia colour. Inspired by the spirit of optimism and imagination, the Maia colour palettes bring a refreshing change to your desktop. Whether you’re working late into the night or simply prefer the elegance of a dark interface, Maiaru theme embraces your aesthetic preferences while adding a pop of excitement. It’s like a breath of fresh air for your operating system, leaving you inspired and invigorated every time you interact with it.

Maiaru Shell theme

Drawing inspiration from Yaru-Colours Green and Yaru-remix, Maiaru Shell maintains the beloved Ubuntu look but with an extra touch of uniqueness. And for those who appreciate variety, there’s an intriguing twist: the theme might even evoke memories of Manjaro Linux, offering a subtle nod to another popular distribution.

Qogir

Are you searching for a theme that seamlessly blends sophistication with a clean, minimalist design? Look no further than the Qogir theme, a stunning addition to your pursue of the dark theme for Ubuntu.

Imagine a theme that effortlessly supports a variety of desktop environments, from the likes of Gnome, Unity, and Budgie to Cinnamon, Pantheon, XFCE, and Mate. Qogir isn’t limited by boundaries; it’s designed to adapt and enhance your user interface, regardless of your preferred environment. This means you get a consistent and polished look no matter where you navigate.

But Qogir doesn’t stop there. It’s not just about current-gen GTK versions; it’s also prepared for the future. With support for the latest GTK4/libadwaita theming, Qogir ensures your theme remains cutting-edge, evolving alongside the Linux desktop ecosystem.

Qogir theme

Arc darkest

Arc-Darkest takes the beloved Arc theme to an all-new level of darkness and sophistication. With its transparent elements and sleek design, it’s the perfect choice for users who crave an ultra-dark experience without sacrificing style. Available for GTK, xfwm4, openbox-3, GNOME-Shell, and Cinnamon, this theme covers all your favourite desktop environments.

But Arc-Darkest doesn’t just stop there – it maintains the iconic Arc colour palette, ensuring that the essence of Arc remains intact. With subtle adjustments that darken just the right elements, this theme is crafted for those who demand the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality.

Whether you’re working late into the night or simply drawn to the allure of a darker interface, Arc-Darkest delivers a visually satisfying experience that’s easy on the eyes. Explore a new realm of dark elegance while keeping the official Arc hues and contrasts intact—Arc-Darkest is here to redefine your Linux desktop’s dark theme experience.

Grvbox

Grvbox is thoughtfully designed to cater to those who appreciate a touch of vintage charm in their Linux desktop environment. With both light and dark variants available, users have the freedom to tailor their style to match their preferences. Its seamless integration with GTK-based applications ensures a consistent and unified look across the board, enhancing your desktop experience.

By bringing the spirit of gruvbox to your GTK-based applications, Grvbox captures the essence of simplicity, familiarity, and a touch of vintage elegance. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make your modern GNOME desktop with Grvbox’s GTK4/libadwaita theming support.

Gruvbox GTK Theme

Material black colors

Embracing the beloved Material Design standards, material-black COLORS takes the essence of dark mode to new heights. Imagine a world where your desktop is a canvas of deep blacks, accented by carefully selected pops of colour in just the right places. This theme doesn’t just follow trends; it sets them, bringing a warm and vibrant touch to the dark aesthetic.

The true beauty of material-black COLORS lies in its attention to detail. Based on Material Design principles, it’s a testament to the power of elegant simplicity.

Material Black COLORS

Dracula

With its rich history and global acclaim, Dracula stands as one of the most beloved and popular themes ever created. It’s not just a theme; it’s an embodiment of the artistry of design. Experience the visual symphony of the official Dracula colour palette as it weaves a tale of dark elegance and sophistication across your desktop.

Designed for both GTK-3 and GTK-2 based desktop environments, including Gnome, Unity, Budgie, Pantheon, XFCE, and Mate, Dracula seamlessly integrates across various platforms.

If you’re seeking a theme that transcends trends and brings a touch of enduring elegance to your Linux experience, Dracula is your go-to choice.

Dracula theme

Otis

Immerse yourself in the world of refined aesthetics with Otis, a dark theme designed exclusively for GNOME. With its two stunning variations – Pink and the beloved Grey, known as “Otis Forest”—this theme offers a sophisticated and soothing makeover for your Linux environment.

The Grey variant, “Otis Forest,” is a standout favourite among users, effortlessly bestowing your GNOME desktop with a mature and modest appearance. The theme’s sobriety lends an air of professionalism to your workspace without compromising on style.

Whether you opt for the calming Grey or choose to infuse a dash of vibrancy with the Pink variant, Otis ensures your GNOME experience is both visually pleasing and comfortable.

Otis Forest theme

Layan

If you’re on the hunt for a stylish and chic look for your Ubuntu in dark mode, you should definitely check out Layan. This theme is based on material design, giving you a flat layout that’s perfect for a dark mode blend. It’s got rounded corners and larger shadows that will make your desktop look even better.

One of the coolest features of Layan is the sidebar in Nautilus, which adds a nice touch to the overall aesthetic. For an extra wow factor, try matching it with the Yaru-prusiangreen icon and a nice gradient wallpaper.

Layan theme

Closing Notes

With these best dark themes for Ubuntu, I am sure that you will find the perfect fit for you. So go ahead and explore to your heart’s content! Make your Ubuntu experience truly yours by choosing a dark theme that fits your style.

Happy theming!