How to Install LibreOffice Base Database in Ubuntu and Other Linux

Here’s how to install the LibreOffice Base database module in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

The popular free and open-source office suite LibreOffice consists of six individual components. However, the default installation of LibreOffice in Ubuntu and related distributions only include five of them:

Calc

Writer

Impress

Draw

Math

Due to some reason, the database module LibreOffice Base is not included. So, here’s how you can install it separately in Ubuntu and other distros.

Install LibreOffice Base in Ubuntu and Other Linux

You can use either the Software app or use the terminal to install libreoffice-base package. I would recommend using the terminal to install it. Open a terminal window and run the following command to install it.

sudo apt install libreoffice-base

If you prefer Software or any other GUI-based installer, search for “libreoffice-base” and hit install.

For Fedora and RPM-based distros, use the following command:

sudo dnf install libreoffice-base

And if you installed LibreOffice in Arch Linux – either libreoffice-fresh or libreoffice-still package, then no action is required. LibreOffice Base is already included in those two packages. So, you are good to go.

On another note, if you want to check out how to install the latest LibreOffice, check out this guide.

Finally, after installation, you can find out the LibreOffice Base in the application menu.