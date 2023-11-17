Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the LXQt team, the much-anticipated LXQt 1.4 version is now within reach of those using Lubuntu 22.04 LTS. This latest release offers additional features and performance enhancements, making it a must-have for Lubuntu users.

As many of you know, Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, the current long-term support version, initially shipped with LXQt 0.17.0 when it was released in April 2022. Since then, the LXQt team has been hard at work, bringing forth three new releases with major upgrades.

You can learn about the new features of this desktop in my dedicated feature guide here: Best features of LXQt 1.4

How to install LXQt 1.4 on Lubuntu 22.04 LTS

The LXQt team has made it accessible through the backport PPA. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open a terminal and ensure your system is up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Add the backport PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports

Installing LXQt 1.4 in Lubuntu 22.04

Perform a full upgrade to fetch the latest LXQt version:

sudo apt full-upgrade

Once the upgrade is complete, reboot your system.

Congratulations! You can now enjoy the latest and greatest LXQt desktop in your Lubuntu 22.04 LTS environment.

LXQt 1.4 in Lubuntu22.04

Reverting back

Should you wish to revert back to the stock versions, fear not. Simply use the following commands:

Install ppa-purge

sudo apt install ppa-purge

Purge the backport PPA

sudo ppa-purge ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports

This will downgrade all installed packages from the PPA to the stock versions in the system repository. After completion, restart your system to finalize the changes.

Cheers.

Via Lubuntu blog