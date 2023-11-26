Meet LACT: Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool for AMD GPU Users

If you’re a Linux user using an AMD GPU, you know that managing your graphics card settings can sometimes feel like navigating a maze. That’s where LACT (Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool) steps in, a sleek GUI application written in Rust that brings easy access to GPU controls and information.

Managing any GPU on a Linux has often been accompanied by its fair share of complexities. It’s easy with a GUI if one is available. LACT addresses this need by offering an easy-to-use interface packed with features.

Installing Linux AMDGPU Controller Tool

Before checking out the features, let’s talk about installation. You can easily grab LACT by downloading the pre-compiled versions from its GitHub release page (link below).

If you choose the deb file, you can install it using the below command (or check out how to install deb file):

sudo dpkg -i lact*.deb

For RPM files, you may use the following command for Fedora and related distributions:

sudo dnf install lact*.rpm

Once installed, kick things off by launching the application. To optimize your experience, don’t forget to enable the systemd service after installation; this is required to unlock the GPU overclocking capabilities.

sudo systemctl enable --now lactd

LACT Features

When you first launch the app, it will check whether you enabled the systemd service. If not, it will give you the command to do it. The UI is pretty simple, with a few tabs organized by the functionalities.

GPU Information

The Information tab provides a comprehensive overview of your GPU, including model details, manufacturer information, driver specifics, VRAM details, and even Vulkan driver information. It’s your go-to dashboard for all the ins and outs of your AMD GPU.

Linux AMDGPU controller tool – Information tab

Overclocking

LACT’s “OC” tab is for overclocking settings. With a simple toggle, you can enable overclocking and witness live updates on voltage, temperature, power usage, and clock speed. Adjust GPU and VRAM clock settings, which allows you to squeeze every bit of performance from your AMD GPU.

Overclocking tab

Thermal monitoring

The Thermal tab offers a detailed look at your GPU’s thermal performance, ensuring you stay in the optimal temperature range for smooth operations. It’s a vital tool if you run heavy GPU workloads such as ML models or compilations. You can check the values and ensure your GPU remains operable.

Thermals tab

Power and Fan

You can also control the cooling with fan curve adjustments. Using the OC tab, you can change the fan speeds to maintain a balance between performance and temperature, ensuring your AMD GPU runs at its best under various workloads.

Software tab

That’s about its features.

In Conclusion

With a straightforward interface and features, this nifty tool makes it essential for AMD GPU users in Linux desktops. Give LACT a try and unlock the full potential of your graphics card.