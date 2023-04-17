LXQt 1.3.0: Explore the Upgrades in Lightweight Desktop

A new version of the popular lightweight desktop environment LXQt 1.3.0 is now out. Here’s what’s new.

LXQt, the lightweight desktop environment, has released version 1.3.0 with many improvements and new features. Let’s dive into the details.

LXQt 1.3.0 Desktop

LXQt 1.3.0: Top Features

The latest version of LXQt is still based on Qt 5.15, the last LTS version of Qt5. The team has started Qt6 support but it couldn’t be released due to the lack of a stable KF6. However, the team has significantly improved the file manager and its library. The entire KF6 API/library is currently being worked on for Qt6 migration which to be used by KDE and other desktops.

LibFM-Qt / PCManFM-Qt

The default file manager PCManFM-Qt has fixed an issue where it prevents desktop items from shaking on config changes. Additionally, the latest version has added a title for Desktop, which helps to set WM rules under some Wayland compositors.

Furthermore, disabling of smooth scrolling is now possible for all view modes, whereas earlier, it was only for a list and compact modes. Moreover, the opening of non-executable files with executable types is now fixed, and “New file” is used as the default name for new files (especially after GLib 2.75.1 does not treat empty files as text/plain anymore).

LXQt 1.3.0 file manager changes for smooth scrolling

LXQt Panel and QTerminal

The DOM plugin is now enabled by default in LXQt panel during compilation.

The new version of QTerminal has fixed the problem of switching the colour scheme between dark and light. It also guarantees the correct positioning of the context menu under Wayland.

LXQt Session

The primary LXQt session now added support for procps-ng >= 4.0.0. Moreover, it has a better method for detecting window managers and system trays. All potentially crashing calls are now disabled on Wayland.

That’s about the key highlights of this release. There are not many, considering it’s a minor release. You can learn more in the detailed changelog.

Linux distribution availability of LXQt 1.3.0

Lubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” will not feature this release due to a schedule mismatch. Hence, you can receive this update on October 2023 release of Lubuntu.

Fedora 39 will feature this version as part of the Fedora LXQt spin by the end of 2023.

Arch Linux users can immediately install this desktop once it passes testing. It is currently in the community-testing repo as of publishing this.

You may want to set it up using this guide.

Alternatively, you can edit /etc/pacman.conf , enable the community-testing repo, and install it today. A sample set of commands are available here.

Other Arch-based distros, such as Manjaro and Endeavour OS, will feature this version within a few weeks once it becomes stable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LXQt 1.3.0 is a significant release with a host of new improvements and bug fixes. Users can now enjoy a more stable, super-fast, and efficient experience with LXQt desktop. Give it a try today!