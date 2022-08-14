How to Monitor Log Files in Real Time in Linux [Desktop and Server]

This tutorial explains how you can monitor Linux log files (desktop, server or applications) in real-time for diagnosis and troubleshooting purposes.

When you run into problems in your Linux desktop, server or any application, you first look into the separate log files. The log files are generally a text stream and messages from applications with a timestamp. It helps you to narrow down specific instances and enables you to find the cause of any problem. It can also help to get assistance from the web as well.

In general, all log files are located in /var/log . This directory contains log files with extensions .log for specific applications and services, and it also contains separate other directories which contain their log files.

Log files in var-log

So, if you want to monitor a bunch of log files Or a specific one, here are some ways you can do it.

Monitor Log Files in real-time – Linux

Using tail command

The tail command is the most basic way of following a log file in real time. Especially if you are in a server with only a terminal and no GUI. This is very helpful.

Examples:

Basic Syntax

tail /path/to/log/file

Usage

Monitoring multiple log files via tail

Use the switch -f to follow the log file, which updates in real-time. For example, if you want to follow syslog, you can use the following command.

tail -f /var/log/syslog

You can monitor multiple log files using a single command using –

tail -f /var/log/syslog /var/log/dmesg

If you want to monitor HTTP or sftp or any server, you can use their respective log files in this command.

Remember, the above commands require admin privileges.

Using lnav (The Logfile Navigator)

lnav Running

The lnav is an excellent utility which you can use to monitor log files in a more structured way with colour-coded messages. This is not installed by default in Linux systems. You can install it using the below command:

sudo apt install lnav (Ubuntu)

sudo dnf install lnav (Fedora)

The good thing about lnav is that if you do not want to install it, you can download its pre-compiled executable and run it anywhere, even from a USB stick. No setup is required, plus loaded with features. Using lnav you can query the log files via SQL, among other cool features you can learn on its official website.

Once installed, you can run lnav from a terminal with admin privilege, and it will show all the logs from /var/log by default and start monitoring in real-time.

A note about journalctl of systemd

All modern Linux distributions today use systemd, mostly. The systemd provides a basic framework and components which runs Linux operating system in general. The systemd provides journal services via journalctl, which helps to manage logs from all systemd services. You can also monitor respective systemd services and logs in real-time using the following command.

journalctl -f

Here are some specific journalctl commands you can use for several cases. You can combine these with the -f switch above to start monitoring in real-time.

For emergency system messages, use:

journalctl -p 0

Show errors with explanations:

journalctl -xb -p 3

Use time controls to filter out:

journalctl --since "2022-12-04 06:00:00" journalctl --since "2022-12-03" --until "2022-12-05 03:00:00" journalctl --since yesterday journalctl --since 09:00 --until "1 hour ago"

If you want to learn more about and find out details about journalctl – I have written a guide here.

Closing Notes

I hope these commands and tricks help you find the root cause of your problem/errors in your desktop or servers. For more details, you can always refer to the man pages and play around with various switches. Let me know if you have any comments or thoughts about this article using the comment box below.

