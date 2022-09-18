How to Install Oracle VirtualBox in Fedora Linux

A simple and easy-to-follow guide on how you can install Oracle VirtualBox in Fedora Linux.

VirtualBox is an Oracle application which helps you to create virtual machines for any operations system. It’s a little more advanced and brings several features such as networking, USB, NVMe support, etc. between guest and host systems.

Although, there are other free and open-source virtual machines are available, such as virt-manager or GNOME Boxes. And they are simple to install and use. But in this guide, I will talk about how to install Oracle’s VirtualBox which many wants to try it out.

Let’s begin.

Install Oracle VirtualBox in Fedora

This guide tested on Fedora 36 and Fedora 37. However, should be applicable for all Fedora releases.

In your Fedora system, open a terminal and install kernel-headers and dkms, which are needed for VirtualBox setup.

sudo dnf install glibc-headers glibc-devel kernel-headers kernel-devel dkms

Once installation is finished, set the KERN_DIR variable with the Kernel installed in your system.

export KERN_DIR=/usr/src/kernels/'uname -r'

After you run the above command, you should check if the latest Kernel is showing up using the below command:

echo $KERN_DIR

Restart your system.

After restart, go to the below link for Linux and download the RPM version under Fedora (choose the highest Fedora version; For example, Fedora 36 or 37 – whichever is available).

After downloading, go to the download directory and install the RPM package. Make sure to change the file name accordingly to your downloaded file.

cd ~/Downloads

sudo dnf install VirtualBox-6.1-<version>.rpm

After the download is complete, run the setup using the following command. This command will start the VirtualBox Systemd service and build the Kernel modules using the packages you installed in the first step above.

sudo /usr/lib/virtualbox/vboxdrv.sh setup

Once done, open VirtualBox from the application menu.

Installing VirtualBox in Fedora

Oracle VirtualBox running in Fedora Linux

Wrapping up

Here in this guide, you learned how you could easily install Oracle VirtualBox in Fedora Linux (all versions). Stay tuned for the following articles.