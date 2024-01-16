Fix “Permission Denied” Error while Running Bash Script on Linux

This quick tutorial helps you fix the “permission denied” error while running the bash scripts in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

Facing the “Permission Denied” error while trying to run any bash script (.sh) can be overwhelming for new users in Linux. This comprehensive guide will help you to fix that right away.

permission denied error while executing bash script in Linux

The “Permission Denied” error happens primarily due to access. Your script lacks the necessary permissions to execute certain actions, be it reading files, writing data, or interacting with system resources. For example, here are some of the reasons:

Missing Execute Permission: The script itself might not have the necessary “execute” permission.

The script itself might not have the necessary “execute” permission. Incorrect File Location: Trying to run the script from a directory where you don’t have permission to execute files will also trigger the error.

Trying to run the script from a directory where you don’t have permission to execute files will also trigger the error. Missing Dependencies: Some scripts rely on external programs or libraries. If these are missing or inaccessible, you might get this error.

Some scripts rely on external programs or libraries. If these are missing or inaccessible, you might get this error. SELinux Restrictions (Advanced): Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) adds an extra layer of security that can sometimes block script execution.

Fix “permission denied” error by assigning permission

Use ls -l to view the script’s permissions. Look for the “x” in the third group of characters (owner permissions). If it’s missing, that’s your culprit!

to view the script’s permissions. Look for the “x” in the third group of characters (owner permissions). If it’s missing, that’s your culprit! Use chmod +x your_script.sh to add the “x” permission for owner (replace “your_script.sh” with the actual filename).

to add the “x” permission for owner (replace “your_script.sh” with the actual filename). This should be fixed for most of the cases. If not, check out the additional steps below.

execute permission is set to fix the error

Additional steps to fix

Ensure you’re executing the script from a directory with execute permissions. Use pwd to check your current location.

to check your current location. Navigate to a directory with execute permissions before running the script. Use cd /path/to/directory to switch directories.

to switch directories. If SELinux is the issue, consult its documentation for specific policy adjustments. This is like negotiating with the gatekeeper to gain entry.

Closing notes

I hope you get to fix the error after following the above troubleshooting steps. Here are some references for you in this regard:

Managing SELinux: https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_enterprise_linux/7/html/selinux_users_and_administrators_guide/index

Troubleshooting Bash Scripts: https://www.gnu.org/software/bash/manual/

Share this: Tweet

Mastodon



Telegram



Reddit

WhatsApp

Print

Email

