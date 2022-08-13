How to Apply Accent Colour in Ubuntu Desktop

It’s easy to apply accent colour on Ubuntu desktop, thanks to recent developments. Here’s how.

Every Linux distribution has its default theme, bringing a dominant colour. The Accent colours are used to highlight the dominant colour in any setup. Generally, the primary and Accent colours should contrast or complement each other.

With the recent revamp of the GNOME desktop, the Ubuntu desktop introduced Accent colour in the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release.

Since it’s pretty obvious how to apply it, but for the sake of new buds in Linux, I will explain how to use Accent colour on an Ubuntu desktop.

Apply Accent Colour on Ubuntu desktop

Open system settings from the application menu. Go to the Appearance tab. Under Style, you should see a set of pre-defined colours. Select one of them to change the Accent colour.

Once changed, the accent colour will be applied to the GTK app selections, GTK controls such as toggle buttons and the default look of the folders.

The default accent colour is Orange, with ten colours available per the following. As of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, you can not choose the custom accent colour of your choice.

Orange

Bark

Sage

Olive

Viridian

Prussian Green

Blue

Purple

Magenta

Red

Accent Colour in Ubuntu

You should remember that the Light and Dark theme with accent colour combination may change your desktop’s overall appearance.

The above feature is only present in Ubuntu with GNOME and not in vanilla GNOME offerings in other distros such as Fedora Workstation because this is something developed by the Ubuntu team and not merged back to GNOEM upstream.

Accent Colour in Kubuntu

Using Kubuntu with KDE Plasma desktop, you can also easily use an accent colour. KDE Plasma provides preset colours with custom colour chooser options as well. Also, from KDE Plasma 5.25 onwards, the accent colour can change based on the wallpaper.

To change it in Kubuntu, follow the below steps.

Open settings from the application menu.

Go to appearance> Global Theme > Colours Tab.

And choose your accent colour.

KDE Plasma 5.25 – Accent Colour Change Based on the wallpaper

I know that Lubuntu and Xubuntu do not have this feature yet. And it’s unlikely to arrive any time soon.

Cheers.