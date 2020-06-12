GIMP 2.10.20 Released with Advanced Crop and More Filters

The latest release of GIMP is here with new features and more bug fixes. And it is immediately available for download for Linux, Windows, and Mac.

Among all the open-source projects we have today, GIMP is one of the most popular and features-rich drawing programs, and arguably one of the best Photoshop alternates.

This free and open-source program is very active in development from contributors from all around the world with a clear roadmap for the future.

Coming back to the latest release, GIMP 2.10.20 brings some new features, more compatibility with PSD files, and many more. I have summarized the release highlights below:

What’s new in GIMP 2.10.20

If you hover to Tool-group menus, it can now expand.

Non-destructive cropping now available by cropping the canvas rather than actual pixels

Better PSD support brings exporting of 16-bit files options, reading/writing channels in the right order

On-canvas controls for the Vignette filter

Bunch of new filters: Bloom, Focus Blur, Lens Blur, Variable Blur

Blending options now built into filter dialogs

Over 30 bugfixes

GIMP New Filters

There have been some changes in the tool group option in GIMP in the last couple of releases. From the classic toolbar, it was grouped where you have to click on the group icon to further expands the options. I felt this was a bit of overhead as every time you have to click for the context menu. Fortunately, GIMP listens to the users and the menu can open in mouseover.

Download and upgrade

If you are running the latest ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you have the stock option 2.10.18 from the repo. So, at the moment it would take time to have the latest version in Ubuntu 20.04. However, the gimp team provides Flatpak executable, which you can download and run. Future updates would apply automatically for a Flatpak.

For windows, mac visit this page for download.

Being a minor release, gimp 2.10.20 brings considerable changes for its users and position itself as a strong photoshop alternative in Linux.

via GIMP announcement.

