digiKam 7 Brings Deep-Learning Powered Faces Detection

digiKam photo management software just announceed the release of its latest version 7.0.

Coming after one year of development, digiKam 7.0 is a massive release in terms of features improvements and bug fixes. Here’s a summary.

digiKam 7.0

digiKam 7.0 brings built-in face detection based on Deep Neural Network features from the OpenCV library which uses neuronal networks with pre-learned data models dedicated to Face Management. This detection feature not only can detect human faces, the experiment shows it can easily detect animal faces as well including blurred, covered, printed faces.

Face Detection in digiKam

Along with this, digiKam 7.0 is adding RAW file support for Canon CR3, Sony A7R4 which is in the core of digiKam philosophy to support as many RAW formats possible for digital cameras around the world.

digiKam 7.0.0 uses a new version of libraw 0.20 which supports 40 new RAW formats from recent digital camera models in the market.

HEIF Image Format Support Improved in this release.

With this release, digiKam provides an official Flatpak package which you can find in Discover if you are using KDE Plasma or in GNOME software.

A new tool ImageMosaicWall is added as a plugin that helps to create images based on other images.

Image file’s metadata management support is improved.

Full change details available here.

How to Install digiKam 7.0 in Ubuntu Linux, Fedora

digiKam 7.0 provides AppImage executable with runtime; all you need to do is download the AppImage file from below link, make it executable, and double-click to run.

For Windows and other executables, visit this page.

Via digiKam post

