How to Enable RPM Fusion Repo in Fedora, CentOS, RHEL

This guide explains the steps to enable third-party software repository RPM Fusion in Fedora Linux Distribution.

The RPM Fusion software repo is a community-maintained software repo that provides additional packages for Fedora Linux which is not distributed by the official Fedora team such as DVD playback, media playback, software from GNOME and KDE work, etc. This is because of licensing and other legal reasons and country-specific software norms as well.

The RPM Fusion provides .rpm packages for Red Hat Enterprise Linux as well alongside Fedora.

This guide explains the steps you need to enable the RPM Fusion repo in Fedora Linux. This guide applies to all Fedora release versions.

This is tested in Fedora 31, Fedora 32, Fedora 33, Fedora 34.

RPM Fusion

How to Enable RPM Fusion Repo in Fedora Linux, RHEL, CentOS

RPM Fusion has two flavors of the repo. Free and non-Free. The Free one as its name says contains a free version of software packages and the non-free ones contain compiled packages of closed source and “non-commercial” open-source software.

Before you proceed, first check whether you have RPM fusion installed. Open up a terminal and run below command.

dnf repolist | grep rpmfusion

If RPM installed you should see a message like below. Then no need to proceed at all. If it is not installed, you may proceed with the next steps.

Open a terminal and run below commands as per your operating system versions. Please note that the commands contain both a free and non-free version. If you want you can omit either one from below while running.

Fedora

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

Silverblue with rpm-ostree

sudo rpm-ostree install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

sudo rpm-ostree install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

RHEL 8

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/el/rpmfusion-free-release-8.noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck

https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/el/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-8.noarch.rpm

sudo subscription-manager repos --enable "codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-$(uname -m)-rpms"

CentOS 8

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/el/rpmfusion-free-release-8.noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install --nogpgcheck

https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/el/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-8.noarch.rpm

sudo dnf config-manager --enable PowerTools

Additional Instructions

RPM Fusion also provides to help users install packages from GNOME Software or KDE Discover. To enable it in Fedora run below command.

sudo dnf groupupdate core

You can also enable RPM Fusion to play multimedia files that uses gstreamer, and additional multimedia playback packages via below command.

sudo dnf groupupdate multimedia --setop="install_weak_deps=False" --exclude=PackageKit-gstreamer-plugin

sudo dnf groupupdate sound-and-video

Enable RPM Fusion to play DVD that uses libdvdcss.

sudo dnf install rpmfusion-free-release-tainted

sudo dnf install libdvdcss

Enable RPM Fusion to enable non-FLOSS firmware packages for hardware via the below command.

sudo dnf install rpmfusion-nonfree-release-tainted

sudo dnf install *-firmware

After running the commands, if you are using Fedora or CentOS/RHEL – run below commands before reboot.

sudo dnf check-update

sudo dnf update

How to remove repo using dnf

If you want to remove the repository you can follow the below steps.

First, check using the below command to view the list of repo is added in your Fedora system.

dnf repolist

dnf repolist

As you can see both rpmfusion free and non-free repo is added. To remove it via dnf, you need to know expact repo file name using the following command.

rpm -qa 'rpmfusion*'

This would list the exact name of the repo. In the example, they are ‘rpmfusion-free-release’.

remove rpmfusion from fedora

Now you can simple run the below command to remove it.

sudo dnf remove rpmfusion-free-release

You can repeat above example to remove rpmfusion from Fedora, also use this to remove any other repo from your system.

