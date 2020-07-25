Sweet Home 3D released version 6.4 with improvements and bug fixes

Sweet Home 3D is a free interior design application that can help you to draw the plan of a house, arrange furniture, items, and see the result in 3D. It is a Java-based application and can run any Linux systems.

Sweet Home 3D is loaded with features to help designers to plan for interiors. Here are some of the major features of Sweet Home 3D:

Sweet Home 3D

Features

Draw straight, round or sloping walls

Insert doors and windows in walls by dragging them in the plan

Add furniture to the plan from a searchable and extensible catalog organized by categories such as kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom

Change color, texture, size, thickness, location and orientation of furniture, walls, floors and ceilings

While designing the home in 2D, simultaneously view it in 3D from an aerial point of view, or navigate into it from a virtual visitor point of view

Annotate the plan with room areas, dimension lines, texts and show the North direction with a compass rose

Create photorealistic images and videos with the ability to customize lights and control sunlight effect according to the time of day and geographic location

Import home blueprint to draw walls upon it, 3D models to complete default catalog, and textures to customize surfaces

Print and export PDFs, bitmap or vector graphics images, videos and 3D files in standard file formats

Extend the features of Sweet Home 3D with plug-ins programmed in Java, or by developing a derived version based on its Model View Controller (MVC) architecture

The latest version of Sweet Home 3D brings major feature updates and improvements. Detailed changelog available here,

Changes in Sweet Home 3D 6.4

Improved resolution scale management in the plan for HiDPI screens under Java 8.

Fixed a bug in redoing dimension line resizing.

Added IDs to home objects which may be modified.

Added support for editing home plans in Sweet Home 3D JS with the ability to save modified homes on a JSP server.

Fixed an issue in Sweet Home 3D JS Viewer which prevented touch management to work correctly under iOS.

Improved drawing order of transparent objects in Sweet Home 3D JS Viewer.

Other minor bugs fixes and enhancements.

How to Install Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D is a Java-based application. You can download the latest tar file from the below link and extract. After extract, you can execute sweethome3d to run. Remember you need to have Java Runtime Environment for this; although the tar package comes with the runtime as well.

Sweet Home 3D also have Flatpak package as well which you can install and run via below instructions.

Setup Flatpak app in Ubuntu

Open terminal (CTRL+ALT+T) from application menu and run below command to install Flatpak Ubuntu and its derivatives.

sudo apt install flatpak

For Fedora run:

sudo dnf install flatpak

Add the Flathub repo by running below command:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install Sweet Home 3D as Flatpak package

If you already have Flatpak setup, run below commands to install:

flatpak install flathub com.sweethome3d.Sweethome3d

If you already have the Sweet Home 3D install via Flatpak package, you can run below command to update:

flatpak update com.sweethome3d.Sweethome3d

After installation, you can launch the software from the respective application menu.

Uninstalling Flatpack package

To uninstall Sweet Home 3Dflatpak package, run below command in the terminal.

flatpak uninstall com.sweethome3d.Sweethome3d

After installation , you can run via application menu.

