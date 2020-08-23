Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.9-rc1, Kdenlive 20.08, NVIDIA Driver – Aug 23, 2020

Here’s the Linux Weekly roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.

Weekly Updates – Aug 23

Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

This week there have been a handful of distro updates from Kali Linux, Windows 10 clone Linuxfx, Parrot OS, and more. NVIDIA also provided updates on the latest Linux drivers. We also see the latest Linux Kernel 5.9 release candidate 1 announced.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Aug 23, 2020

Distribution Updates

Application Updates

News and Happenings

Linux Kernel 5.9-rc1 Released with More AMD updates [Read the story]

Debian GNU/Linux Turns 27 Years Old [Read the story]

Microsoft is backporting WSL2 to earlier Windows 10 builds from 2019 [Read the story]

