Linux Weekly Roundup: Kernel 5.9-rc1, Kdenlive 20.08, NVIDIA Driver – Aug 23, 2020

Here’s the Linux Weekly roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.

This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.

Weekly Updates – Aug 23

Hence, in this weekly update series, I’ll try to cover all happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.

All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.

This week there have been a handful of distro updates from Kali Linux, Windows 10 clone Linuxfx, Parrot OS, and more. NVIDIA also provided updates on the latest Linux drivers. We also see the latest Linux Kernel 5.9 release candidate 1 announced.

Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Aug 23, 2020

Distribution Updates

  • MX Linux Launches First-Ever KDE Edition with Plasma Desktop [Read the story]
  • GNOME 3.38 – First Look at the new Features and Improvements [Read the story]
  • Xubuntu Based CAELinux 2020 Released for Dedicated Simulation Works [Read the story]
  • Windows 10 Clone Linuxfx 10.5 released with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS base [Read the story]
  • Kali Linux 2020.3 released [Read the story]
  • Zorin OS team annouecd a new forum for support [Read the story]
  • elementary OS 6 Early Access Builds are now available [Read the story]
  • Parrot 4.10 released based on Debian’s testing branch [Read the story]
Application Updates

News and Happenings

