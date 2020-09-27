Linux Weekly Roundup: Debian 10.6, Edge for Linux and More...

Here’s the Linux Weekly roundup series, curated for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
This week there has been plenty of app updates, distribution release announced. With so many moving items happening all around the Linux and the open-source world, it is not always possible to cover the updates, especially the minor releases of news.
Hence, in this weekly update series, we cover all the happenings with links and quick summary for you so that you can stay updated and wrap up your week with a summary.
All the round-up is tagged with “Weekly Roundup” so you can get back to the earlier summary as well.
Some major news and happenings laded in the Linux universe. Microsoft announced that Edge for Linux is coming in October, Debian 10.6 released and Firefox releases latest version.
Linux Weekly Roundup: Applications, Distros, and News – Sep 27, 2020
Distribution Updates
- 4MLinux 34.0 Released [Read the story]
- Ubuntu Touch 16.04 OTA-13 released with OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Sony Xperia updates [Read the story]
- EndeavourOS Released latest 2020.09.20 version [Read the story]
- KaOS 2020.09 released [Read the story]
- Puppy Linux 9.5 Released [Read the story]
- Debian 10.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes [Read the story]
Application Updates
- Wine 5.18 Released using the new vkd3d-shader library [Read the story]
- Calibre 5.0.1 released with improvements [Read the story]
- Solar System application released version 1.0 (learn about planets) [Read the story]
- Font Downloaded released version 1.0.0 [Read the story]
- Tor Browser released version 10.0 [Read the story]
- SeaMonkey 2.53.4 released [Read the story]
- Qalculate GUI released version 3.13 [Read the story]
- Flameshot screenshot tool released 0.8.1 version [Read the story]
- Celluloid Media player releases version 0.20 [Read the story]
- Firefox 81.0 released [Read the story]
News and Happenings
- Microsoft announced Edge Browser for Linux coming in October [Read the story]
