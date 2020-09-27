Puppy Linux 9.5 is here based on Focal Fossa

The Puppy Linux team announced the latest Puppy release – Puppy Linux 9.5 based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – Focal Fossa.

Puppy Linux 9.5 Desktop

This is the first release based on the Ubuntu 20.04 long term support release. Also known as Fossapup64, Puppy Linux 9.5 is built on the 64 bit DEB packages of Ubuntu thus making it binary-compatible with a wide range of applications and packages.

Puppy Linux in general is a super lightweight distro. It can run entirely on RAM and requires a very low memory footprint. It is loaded with all the necessary applications for everything you need, almost. It is quite amazing that the Puppy Linux team managed to package all these applications which run in low memory and surprisingly within 400mb of ISO size.

First time setup in Puppy

The JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) is great. It has so much flexibility with Puppy that you might become addicted after using it. After some time, GNOME might look dull to you.

Puppy Linux is powered by the Puppy package manager for software applications. It has both graphical and GUI. The package manager is similar to the popular Synaptic package manager. It fetches the packages from Ubuntu’s universe repo.

Let’s take a look at what’s new in Puppy Linux 5.9.

What’s New in Puppy Linux 5.9

Puppy Linux 5.9 comes with Linux Kernel 5.4.53 with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa base.

Modular build helps you to swap the Kernel, firmware, and applications more easily.

Update Joe’s Window Manager (JWM) – version 2.4.0

The updated application list is huge in the Puppy Linux 5.9. Here is a updated application list (only the major ones):

Office: Abiword, Gnumeric, qpdfview, Geany

Graphics: InkscapeLite, mtPaint

Internet Tools: Pale Moon browser, Uget download manager, Claws Email client, gFTP, HexChat

Network tools: Firewall setup, gpptp VPN, Samba file manager, LAN Scanner, FTP Server

Multimedia: mpv Media player, DeadBeef music player, SimpleScreenRecorder.

In-house tools: Pburn, PuppyPhone, Find’n’run, Take A Gif, Uextract, Packit, Dunst-config, Picom-gtk, Transtray, Janky Bluetooth, Change_kernels, JWMdesk, YASSM, Redshift, SimpleGTKradio.

Its quite an impressive feat from the Puppy Linux team to package all these in just 400mb ISO. Interested? Follow the download instructions below. However, here is a quick system requirement for Puppy Linux.

Minimum System Specification

Puppy Linux 5.9 can run in very low-end hardware. Here’s a quick system requirement for Puppy Linux.

CPU: Core2Duo type processor

RAM: 2GB

Download Puppy Linux 5.9

You can download the ISO for the Puppy Linux 9.5 from the below link. Remember this is a 64-bit package.

A 32-bit Puppy Linux package is also available. Read here for more details.

You can use Puppy Linux as a system recovery OS as well. You can use it as a daily driver also. And of course, it is great to revive older hardware with these Linux distributions.

Start with Puppy Linux and learn more about it using the below information:

