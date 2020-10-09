GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes

GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.

The GNOME team released the GNOME 3.38 on Sep 2020 with huge sets of features and changes. Most of the major Linux distributions would offer GNOME 3.38 as default or optional choice for the desktop environment for their respective upcoming releases. For example, GNOME 3.38 is a default desktop environment for Fedora 33 workstation and Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla”.

GNOME Logo

This first point release of GNOME 3.38.1 gives a solid base as initial bugs are ironed out now.

Let’s take a look at what has been fixed and improved in the GNOME 3.38.1 release. Before you jump in – don’t forget to read what’s new in GNOME 3.38 to learn more about the latest release of this desktop environment.

What’s Fixed and Improved in GNOME 3.38.1

Almost all major components of GNOME see bug fixes, translation updates, and a few of the GNOME native applications are improved in terms of features.

Mutter – the window manager of GNOME fixes a bunch of issues. For example, it fixes night light issues, scrolling problems for some use cases, screencasting fixes, and more.

GNOME Shell now adds the screen recording app in the recent items list while the show password in the password box is disabled.

Probably the majority of fixes come in the native web browser of GNOME – epiphany, Changes added in the portal helper module while the system web apps and web start module sees many fixes. Along with this, some tiny changes are also included.

The virtual machine utility GNOME Boxes is adjusted for GNOME OS VM 3.38 while the calculator, calendar, and control center see minor fixes.

GNOME Maps fixes some UI issues. You can see now the popover error when a search fails, the smaller screens can show “no network” display properly.

Along with it, a huge set of translation updates across the entire set for languages.

Find out more about the changes in this changelog.

Download or Upgrade

If you are already running GNOME 3.38 in the latest Fedora 33 beta or Ubuntu 20,10 beta – you should be getting the upstream packages coming in by your Linux distributions via normal upgrade process.

Alternatively, you can try GNOME OS VM as well to experience the first point release of GNOME 3.38.1.

Hopefully, this release comes at a proper time to get these packaged for the upcoming Fedora 33 and Ubuntu 20.10 release.

