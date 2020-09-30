Fedora 33 Beta Released with Massive Changes

The next version of the Fedora Linux Operating system – Fedora 33 Beta is released. Some massive updates coming up in this installment of Fedora.

Fedora 33 released on October 27, 2020. Checkout the release highlights below::

Fedora 33 bringing huge changes across all of its flavors – Servers, Workstations, and Spins (KDE, LxQT, XFCE, etc). We already informed you about the upcoming feature set of Fedora 33 earlier. With the beta release, we have more clarity on what’s in store for Fedora 33.

Fedora 33 – Beta

Changes in Fedora 33

One of the major change which is coming up is the Btrfs will be the default file system rather than ext4 during Fedora 33 installation. So, in the Anaconda installer, Btrfs will be the default for the workstation edition. However, you can still change it back to Ext4 if you want. There are plenty of advantages to Btrfs. Btrfs brings transparent file-system compression, SSD storage optimizations, native RAID support, better low disk space handling, and many more.

Btrfs will be the default for the Fedora 33 Workstation (GNOME) as per the details. The spins such as KDE, Xfce, and others will keep the Ext4 as default.

Another major change is Fedora 33 Workstation would be the latest GNOME 3.38 which was released a while back. GNOME 3.38 brings the latest version of the stable desktop environment with features such as customizable application list, app protection for Kids, GNOME legacy app updates, Wi-Fi sharing via QR code, and more. Check out the top 10 features of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment to learn more.

The default text editor of Fedora 33 will be nano. And EarlyOOM is enabled for KDE Spin – this was enabled in the Fedora 32 as default.

The application toolset is updated to the respective package’s latest version. Some of the important ones are below.

The GNU C Library- glib is now version 2.32 in Fedora 33

Golang is updated with 1.15

Java runtime version is updated with java-1.8.0-openjdk to java-11-openjdk

Python 3.9

Perl 5.32

RPM version is updated to 4.16

The flavors of Fedora 33 a.k.a spins will have their latest packages and versions. For example, the default GNOME desktop environment is version 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.20, etc.

The complete changelog is available here if you want a detailed look.

Fedora 33 release date is October 27 2020.

It seems Fedora 33 will be released on Oct 27, 2020. Final RC-1.2 is available now.

Fedora has a history of delaying releases, we hope Fedora 33 will be releasing on time.

Download Fedora 33 Beta

Download the ISO files for Fedora 33 beta from the following links and try using a LIVE disk or fresh installation.

As always, being a Beta release, it is not recommended to use it in a production installation. There will be bugs and stability issues. However, you can try the new Fedora 33 beta to experience the new features.

Read all the Fedora 33 coverage here.

