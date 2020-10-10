LibreOffice 7.0.2 Released with Fixes Galore

The Document Foundation (TDF) announced the release of LibreOffice 7.0.2 (Fresh). This is the second point release on the LibreOffice 7.0.0 series. And both the first and second point release brings almost 100+ bug fixes which makes it a more robust free and open-source Office productivity suite.

LibreOffice 7.0.0 was a milestone release that brings many important features. For example the support for OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3 which gives you a wide range of compatibility of your documents across different Office suites such as Microsoft Office 365. Not only that, LibreOffice 7.0.0 brings the Vulkan GPU-based acceleration and Skia graphics engine support for performance improvements. The compatibility with Microsoft Office documents such as *.docx, *.xlsx, etc has been improved a lot.

LibreOffice Calc

After the LibreOffice 7.0.0 major release, the TDF announced a two-point release. The first point release LibreOffice 7.0.1 fixed more than 100 bugs and the second point release fix list is a minor one.

LibreOffice 7.0.2 – Fixes

The fix list mostly caters to Writer and Calc apparently.

A major one, a rather strange bug is fixed in Writer. This bug used to cause the document crash while doing a simple undo and redo after doing some indentation.

In fact, a bunch of other bugs is also fixed in Writer which is related to undo and redo of various functions.

In the Calc spreadsheet module, the total row Styles has been reintroduced which was not working due to other issues. A bug that caused Calc to freeze when you click ‘All’ in the Auto-filter dialog is also fixed in this release.

Other fixes across the modules include a fix of CPU usage when you edit a document with an external tool, export to PDF/A file type is more improved

Download and Install

LibreOffice comes with two versions – Fresh and Still. The fresh version is for the early adopters and power users who want to experience the bleeding edge features and might encounter bugs. The Still version is the most stable but it is not the latest LibreOffice in terms of features.

So, if you are using a production implementation, enterprise deployments – don’t use the LibreOffice 7.0.2. Rather, you should be using the LibreOffice 6.4.6 Still version.

If you want to experiment, you can go ahead and try the latest LibreOffice 7.0.2 from the below link.

In case you have LibreOffice already installed in Linux, check out this guide to update/upgrade LibreOffice.

Release notes – 7.0.1

Release notes – 7.0.2

