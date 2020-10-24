Ubuntu 20.10 Based Flavors Now Available, Download Now

With the release of Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla, all the official Ubuntu 20.10 based flavors are now available to download.

The seven official flavors of Ubuntu 20.10 are now available with the latest builds and .iso images and ready for you – Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, and Ubuntu Studio – 20.10.

All of them are based on the solid Ubuntu 20.10 foundation and core functionalities and packages are available to all the flavors.

Here, I summarised the features and updates from all the official Ubuntu 20.10 flavors. So that you can take a pick whether or not to upgrade/install your favorite Ubuntu 20.10 flavor.

Kubuntu 20.10

Kubuntu 20.10 features KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop environment. KDE Plasma 5.19 brings a bunch of improvements while maintaining performance.

It also ships with Qt 5.14.2, Firefox 81 as the default web browser. LibreOffice 7.0 is pre-loaded with all the modules for an office suite. The default music player Cantata is placed by Elisa 20.08.1.

The cool latte-dock (best dock ever!) is updated to 0.9.10. Other application updates include – Krita 4.3.0, Kdevelop 5.5.2, KDEConnect 20.08.1.

You can download Kubuntu 20.10 from below.

Lubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 20.10 desktop

The super lightweight distro Lubuntu also brings the Lubuntu 20.10 based on Groovy Gorilla. This distribution is perfect for low-end hardware and lightweight systems while being stable on Ubuntu.

Lubuntu 20.10 is based on LXQt 0.15.0 with Qt 5.14.2 support. The updated application stack includes – Firefox 81.0.2, LibreOffice 7.0.2, VLC 3.x, Trojitá email client 0.7.

You can download Lubuntu 20.10 from below.

Xubuntu 20.10

Xubuntu 20.10 Desktop

I am yet to find out the Xubuntu 20.10 changelog. However, Xubuntu 20.10 features the same Xfce 4.14 desktop version. Xfce 4.16 is still in develeopment phase, hence not included. Along with this, ususual application updates can be seen in this release.

You can download Xubuntu 20.10 from below.

Ubuntu MATE 20.10

MATE 20.10 Desktop

Ubuntu MATE is an official distro based on the MATE desktop environment instead of GNOME 3. MATE is a super user-friendly and stable desktop environment and easily can be considered as a productive system.

The Ubuntu MATE 20.10 is based on MATE desktop 1.24.1 which the latest maintenance release. This release brings the first edition of the Ayatana Indicators

Other notable changes in Ubuntu MATE 20.10 are Cheese webcam utility is replaced with Webcamoid which has much more advanced features; Celluloid 0.18 media player and Evolution 3.38 email client is also included.

The MATE team also informed us that they are preparing a Raspberry Pi MATE edition image as well.

Download Ubuntu MATE 20.10 from the below link.

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 Desktop

Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 brings the latest budgie desktop 10.5.1 with all the changes available. A huge list of updates included in Budgie Applets and mini-apps.

It also brings the Raspberry Pi image as well with this release.

On the look-n-feel side, the Arc-theme, Paper-theme, and other native ones are all updated to their respective upstream version.

The Budgie Welcome screen is overhauled with more additional guides and launchers.

You can download Budgie desktop from the below link.

Ubuntu Kylin 20.10

The Official Chinese Ubuntu version – Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 comes with the latest UKUI 3.0 desktop environment. Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 fixes a lot of problems in the start menu, file manager, control panel while providing a more efficient and stable user experience.

Download the Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 from the below link.

Ubuntu Studio 20.10

The Ubuntu-based multimedia distro Ubuntu Studio 20.10 was released as well. Ubuntu 20.10 Studio brings the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop as default. The entire multimedia package sees their respective upstream version as well.

A quick summary of the application stack:

Ubuntu Studio controls now changed to Studio controls with more features

Digital audio workstation Ardour 6.3

OBS Studio 26.0.2

More audio plugins added

KDENlive 20.08.1

Krita 4.3

Darktable 3.2.1

Digikam 6.4.0 (this is added for the first time as default)

You can download Ubuntu 20.10 from the below link.

This release brings sizable updates across all the Ubuntu 20.10 flavors. Some of the changes would eventually be backported to the current LTS 20.04 version of the release.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!