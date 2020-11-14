Debian 11 bullseye – Default Theme Revealed

The Debian project revealed the Debian 11 bullseye default theme.

The theme is chosen via a competition in August 2020 where multiple entries were evaluated and chosen the winner.

Here it is.

Debian 11 Wallpaper

Debian 11 Login Screen

Debian 11 Installer

The artwork is the core look and feels for Debian 11 bullseye – would be used for the code graphics of the release including desktop, installer, and other promotion channels and of course wallpaper.

The theme is created by Juliette Taka and as per the designer, it is inspired by the Bauhaus movement, an art style born in Germany in the 20th century.

This is the third time that a submission by Juliette has won. Juliette is also the author of the lines theme that was used in Debian 8 and the softWaves theme that was used in Debian 9.

Debian 11 features

Debian 11 (Bullseye) in the upcoming Debian release. As you probably already know, Debian goes a bit slower than other Linux distributions. Kind of conservative I would say than others. Well, it better that way because it makes it stable and very good Linux for production deployments and daily drivers as well.

Feature-wise, Debian 11 will have some major changes. Debian 11 bullseye dropping support for 32-bit MIPS architecture. It is also dropping Python 2 support, Qt4, and KDE 4 library support. It will feature Qt 5.15 and KDE Plasma 5.20 to start with.

Debian 11 bullseye release date

Debian 11 release date is not final yet, it will be released when it’s ready. The start of feature freeze is expected in January 2021 and probably will be released around Q3 or Q4 of 2021.

Here’s how it’s planned now.

Freeze dates

2021-01-12 – Milestone 1 – Transition and (build-)essentials freeze

2021-02-12 – Milestone 2 – Soft Freeze

2021-03-12 – Milestone 3 – Hard Freeze – for key packages and packages without autopkgtests

To be announced – Milestone 4 – Full Freeze

